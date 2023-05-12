They call Ireland the Emerald Isle, but the first time I saw it, it looked blue.

My plane, a massive 787 that carried me and a few hundred others on a brain-numbing 9 hour marathon from Dallas to Dublin, didn’t have normal window shades. Instead, in what felt like a needless piece of innovation, they had this UV blocking technology that dimmed the light coming in.

And for the life of me, I couldn’t get it to work. Mine seemed to osculate wildly, letting in light when I fruitlessly tried to sleep, and darkening and distorting the outside world when I wanted to see out. Out these windows, the Atlantic sunrise at 40,000 feet glowed a radioactive purple.

So that first glimpse of Ireland, after years of dreaming, was a shade off. The icons of Ireland were there. There’s the way western Ireland reaches like rocky fingertips into the ocean, the last land until you hit America in a few thousand miles. And the distinctive countryside, full of misshapen parcels of land outlined by hedges and fences. Oblong and lumpy, the look more like broken teeth or bad puzzle pieces than they do anywhere someone could live. But it was all wrong, a little dim, a little slanted.

And then something magical happened. The plane banked, and as my window crept towards the sky, the UV protection died. Ireland unrolled beneath me.

That little anecdote is pretty indicative of my time in Ireland as a whole. More complicated and messy than I’d expected, but thoroughly worthwhile.

And you know what Ireland looks like? Ireland. There’s just no other word for it. The Irish countryside, with its collection of narrow roads that converge into closely laid, circular little towns, is just unmistakable. You couldn’t be looking at anything else.

Dublin is on the east side of the island, so flying in, you bisect all of Ireland by air. It takes all of about 30 minutes to fly over the whole island. So much has happened in and to Ireland. There are centuries of war and injustice, and millennia of arts and creation. So many people have lived there. Politicians and farmers and shopkeepers and writers and writers and writers. All of that history, and it can be flown over in the time it takes to watch an episode of “Young Sheldon” – the screens on American Airlines come preloaded with plenty of them.

Ireland is small, but it is mighty. A land where art, culture and history are all intertwined. You can’t experience one without the others.

On the way back to Montana, I didn’t look out the window. It was time to focus on home. And for now, that’s here. But here are some things from Ireland that are sticking with me, that I think we should follow their lead on. And to be fair, there’s a suggestion for what the Irish can learn from Americans, as well.

The art of the takeaway

In Ireland, you don’t get food to go. You get a takeaway. Which is, you know, the exact same thing, but it sounds much cuter.

Irish food gets a bad rap. And while not totally unfounded, I found their cuisine to be mostly fine, often quite good, and occasionally excellent. But nothing in the takeaway or sit-down restaurant game holds a candle to what should rightfully be the national dish of Ireland: The spice bag.

A good spice bag, which you can pick up at any Asian restaurant, is as simple as it is delicious. A mound of well-seasoned fries with peppers, onions and pieces of fried chicken, little bite-sized ones so they have the most surface area for crispiness. You can douse the whole steaming thing in curry sauce. And, true to its name, if you get one for takeaway, it’s served in a bag, like the best present you’ve ever gotten.

They are perfect. Spice bags have become popular hangover cures in Ireland. And while the effectiveness of that cure is suspect — that much salt and chili powder can’t help dehydration — it’s a verifiable fact that your life is a lot better with a spice bag than it is without.

Seriously, if this journalism thing peters out, my backup plan is to become a millionaire by being the first person to bring these things to America.

Remembering your history

In Ireland, history isn’t some abstract concept. It’s everything. Dublin is one of the world’s great cities to wander in. Something happened on every corner. You’ll just be out for a stroll and accidentally stumble upon the place where George Frideric Handel premiered “Messiah” in 1742

Not all of it is that nice. In 1916, Dublin was the staging ground for the fight for Irish independence. It was in the capitol city that Irish Republicans fought the ill-fated Easter Rising. That was the first blow of what would blossom into the Irish War of Independence, which finally broke the yoke of colonialism the British had held over the island for 800 years.

Dublin is still scarred. Bullet holes mar the Fusiliers’ Arch at St. Stephen’s Green, a memorial erected in honor of the Second Boer War, another battle fought to continue the British Empire’s colonial interests. They cover the statue dedicated to Daniel O’Connell, the 19th century Irish politician who fought to give Irish Catholics the right to vote. And they’re most prominent all over the General Post Office. The GPO was the headquarters of the Irish Republic during the 1916 Rising. It’s there that the fire of Irish Independence was lit.

In the 1920s, after the War of Independence and a brutal Civil War, Ireland gained that freedom, albeit in the partial, partitioned way it still exists today.

Author and tour guide Lorcan Collins, who leads the excellent 1916 Rebellion Tour through Dublin, told me that he doesn’t use the term “Northern Ireland” and refers to the part of Ireland still ruled by the British as “The Six Counties.” To name it is to legitimize it.

Even the preservation is political. Trim Castle was built in the 12th century by Hugh de Lacy, an Anglo-Norman landowner who came to Ireland as part of the first wave of English invaders.

But at Trim Castle, which was built by foreign invaders on stolen Irish land as a way to impose dominance over the people who live there, the Irish tricolor flag waves overhead the keep. For a few Euro, paid to the Irish Office of Public Works, you can tour it. Sometimes existence is a form of resistance.

That’s true of Kilmainham Gaol, as well. The jail, in a suburb of Dublin, is where Irish republicans were imprisoned and murdered for 150 years. It was at Kilmainham that the patriots of the 1916 Rising were killed. You can go in the courtyard and see where they were shot. Willie Pearce was waiting to see his brother Patrick one last time, only to find out his brother had already been executed. James Connelly, dying of two bullet wounds, was tied to a chair with a shattered ankle. Joseph Plunkett was shot hours after marrying his wife. The only meeting they had as man and wife was continually interrupted by a British soldier telling them how much time they had left.

Charles Stewart Parnell was held there. So were Robert Emmet, William Smith O’Brien, Jeremiah O'Donovan Rossa and thousands more. Thomas Francis Meagher, who was Montana’s territorial governor from 1865-66 and disappeared aboard a steamboat near Fort Benton, was held at Kilmainham after he helped lead an uprising during the Great Hunger. Meagher was rich and could have spent his life in the lovely Irish countryside, but he couldn’t watch boatloads of food leave Ireland to be sold by the British as Irish people died of hunger. Before making his way to Montana, he was exiled to a penal colony in Van Diemen’s Land, now known as Tasmania.

Kilmainham is heavy, both spiritually and emotionally. Still I found myself caught by the beauty, the way the clouds passed by the windows, or how the light illuminated the tiny cells. Horror interrupted by grace. That’s the story of Ireland. That’s the story of all of us.

Honoring your artists

The first thing I did after getting to Dublin was to leave it, and go to the suburb of Sandycove. That’s where the James Joyce Tower and Museum sits, right along the water. The tower, built as a defensive fortification against a French invasion that never came, was briefly the home of the Irish writer in 1904. But its bigger claim to fame is that it’s where Joyce set the first chapter of “Ulysses,” his 1922 book that follows everyman Leopold Bloom around Dublin in one day. Controversial when it was released, today “Ulysses” is universally recognized as one of the best things ever written in the English language.

“Ulysses” is dense, raunchy, perceptive and nearly impenetrable. It’s a feat just to finish it. So if you make it to Dublin you have to do the victory lap, following in Bloom’s footsteps. Maybe the best pilgrimage spot is Davy Bryne’s Pub, where Bloom orders lunch. He got a gorgonzola sandwich. And since it’s still on their menu, so did I. And it was horrible. But then again, “Ulysses’” main character is introduced as liking “thick giblet soup, nutty gizzards, a stuffed roast heart, liverslices fried with crustcrumbs, fried hencods' roes.”

Joyce moved from Dublin in 1904 (shortly after his ill-fated stay at the tower that now bears his name), but you can still feel him by walking the streets he once trod. Scurry too fast and you’ll miss the fine Georgian house he modeled “The Dead” after. That story, written in 1914, is the final tale in his short story collection “Dubliners.” My English professor in college introduced “The Dead” to our class by saying it was probably the best short story ever written, and it’s one of those rare things that lives up to the hype. The house looks abandoned now, Christmas trees still in the windows in April.

And it’s not all Joyce. Oscar Wilde, the poet and playwright extraordinaire, grew up in Dublin. His mother Jane Wilde wrote nationalist poetry under the pen name Speranza. She was friends with Meagher before his deportation. Their family home on Merion Square is marked, and across the street sits an enormous statue of Oscar Wilde. From a distance, it looks painted. But get close and you'll see that it's actually carved out of different types of stone. Wilde's tweed pants are made of charnockite. His green jacket is carved from jadeite, with pink thulite accents.

The bridge that welcomes you into Dublin is called the Samuel Beckett Bridge, named for the modernist novelist and French Residence freedom fighter who briefly dated Joyce’s daughter Lucia. In Ireland, even the infrastructure is telling a story.

How wide a road should be

That gets me to my fundamental disagreement with the Irish. They have no idea what a road is supposed to look like. Driving on the left side is different, sure, but it’s manageable. It’s not easy, but it’s at least something you can conceive of.

It’s the roads that are nightmare fuel. The reason those Irish roads look so beautiful from the air is the same reason they’re nearly impassible on the ground. They are built into the landscape, not around it. Here in America we’ll just plow through hills and obstacles, but not in Ireland. Every road wanders like a stream. And they're all so narrow, barely allowing one car to ride comfortably, let alone two. It feels like every road here was built back when the highest available horsepower was one.

It’s an admirable idea that is terrifying in practice. Going the wrong way down a road that would be a bike path in the states but is a two lane in Ireland, you risk death every time you want to drive to another historic site or park. And forget about the pubs. To manage these, you need to be so sober you haven’t even seen a beer that day.

I can’t wait to go back, but next time I’ll take the bus.