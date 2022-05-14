When Mayer met Prince: Gazette photographer shares photos, wild story that goes with them

Photographer Larry Mayer has shot a lot of of photos during his decades with the Billings Gazette , and he's got a story about every one of them.

He'll talk about when Peter Fonda invited him back to the actor's Paradise Valley ranch. And, of course, that time Tom Cruise left an angry, obscene voicemail on Mayer's phone after he refused to turn over photos he'd shot on the set of "Far and Away." (He's still got that message on cassette, and it's required listening for any new Gazette reporter).

But there was one story Mayer never really told until recently, when he came across some old negatives that had been squirreled away in storage for 25 years.

The photos capture Prince — yes, that Prince — performing in Sheridan, Wyoming — yes, that Sheridan, Wyoming — in July 1986, at the absolute peak of his powers.

Not only did the Purple One play a concert there, he premiered "Under the Cherry Moon," the hotly anticipated follow-up to "Purple Rain," in downtown Sheridan's Centennial Theatre.

The surprising performance was the result of an MTV contest where the winner got to bring Prince to their hometown to premier his new movie. They probably expected someone from L.A., or even Minneapolis to win. Instead, the prize went to 20-year-old Lisa Barber, a motel maid and Sheraton native.

Mayer, who was a staff photographer at the Gazette at the time, shot Prince's arrival at Sheridan's single-strip airport, and the throngs of adoring fans and somewhat confused onlookers, wondering why one of the biggest stars in the world was strolling through their usually quiet cowboy town.

A few of Mayer's photos from earlier in the day were published in the paper. "When I was done shooting," he remembered, "I think I probably just put all that stuff on the bus to get the pictures of (Prince's) arrival to Billings."

After the premier, Prince and his team went to the ballroom of the nearby Holiday Inn, really the only place in Sheridan that could accommodate a concert that was to be broadcast live on MTV.

Mayer went to the concert, but, except for one photo, the rest of the shots he took there were never published. "We used one photo later on," said Mayer. "We didn't do anything with the rest of them. I didn't even print them."

The photos not seeing the light of day until now might have something to do with the somewhat duplicitous way they were taken.

"They weren't allowing anybody in to shoot the actual concert," Mayer said. But Mayer, along with an Associated Press photographer who was also bared from the show, came up with a workaround.

"For kind of a lark, we drove to an office supply store and bought a box of little stick-on gold stars and put them on our press badges," he explained. "And then we went to the media door at the concert and one of the security guys said 'What do the gold stars mean?'"

"The Associated Press photographer said 'Oh, this means that we can shoot the show.'"

And, shoot the show they did, resulting in the photos that Mayer is just now publishing.

Despite Prince's megawatt star-power at the time, Mayer admits he wasn't particularly familiar with the artist's work. However, he was won over by the pop star's legendary charisma and musical ability.

"He played several different instruments," Mayer said, "and I was just really impressed with the variety and also how good he was."

The MTV video from that night documents that, featuring Prince preening and prancing and being altogether perfect. "Sheridan, Wyoming, yee-haw," he howls at the beginning. "All you cowboys, put your hands together."

Mayer's photos capture that, as well. Prince starts out immaculately dressed, but as the photos go on, he starts undoing his shirt, revealing his gleaming chest and a prominent crucifix. They're still images, but you can see him careen and move all the same. In some photos, he's just throwing his hands to the heavens, overcome. There's so much energy and magnetism dripping off him that you can feel it through the film after all these years.

The miraculous photos moldered away in a drawer for years. "I've been trying to tidy up some stuff," Mayer said, "and I opened a box with all this stuff from back then. And I found this envelope, and I though it was just kind of fun to open it up and look through it."

A lot of people seem to think it's fun. Mayer posted the photos to Twitter on Thursday, and they've taken off, with people reminiscing about watching the concert on MTV and sharing their excitement at finding some never before seen pieces of Prince history.

Meyer thinks the Prince photos might not be the end of it. "There are probably 100 of these similar kinds of things in the basement [of the Billings Gazette building]."

This is so dope! I saw the concert live on MTV when I was 7 & I was so amazed. To see these pics is a huge treat! #Prince https://t.co/1OnJ2IluO8 — Mr Cocoa (@KingCam79) May 13, 2022

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.