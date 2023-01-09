Whiskey Myers coming to Metra

Red dirty county rockers Whiskey Myers will play the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday, July 28.
The band, whose music has been featured on "Yellowstone", have become a frequent presence on the Montana music scene. They were one of the headliners at last summer's Magic City Blues, and played the Pub Station in Nov. 2019. They're also on the stacked bill this year's Under the Big Sky festival, held July 14-16 at the Big Mountain Ranch near Whitefish.
Tickets for their Billings date go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at whiskeymyers.com.