Wilco are the last rockers standing at Bozeman show

Wilco are warriors.

They’re one of the last rock bands standing, a relic of a bygone era where songs with guitars used to chart. Bands like them have faded, broken down by the grind of the road, the decay of time and changing radio demographics.

But here Wilco stand. They sold out the Elm in Bozeman, the fancy new venue Logjam Productions — no longer content with ruling Missoula only — brought to town a year or so ago. On a Saturday night in September, for 1,100 folks, rock and roll reigned again.

And before they battled time, Wilco had to fight executives. The story behind their 2001 magnum opus, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” has passed into music legend at this point. Wilco bandleader Jeff Tweedy was already alt-country royalty from his work in the 1980s and '90s with Uncle Tupelo, so by the time Wilco came along in the mid-'90s folks knew what to expect. But Tweedy thrived on upsetting those expectations. When he turned in the masters for “Foxtrot,” the band’s third record, the label rejected it, citing the songs as unmarketable.

After a protracted legal battle and one of the first MP3 leaks in digital music history, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” finally saw the light of day, and then basked in that sun. It’s probably the most acclaimed rock record of the 21st century, if you can call its songs rock. They’re too wild for easy characterizations, mixing jazz flows with rock and roll backbeats and lyrics that sound like modernist poems. Pitchfork called it the fourth best record of the 2000s. Rolling Stone put it third.

The “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” songs got the biggest reaction at the Bozeman show. They played “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” “Foxtrot’s” legendary first song, fifth in the setlist. It was the moment where the show came to life. The band’s early years were marked by a constantly rotating lineup. But they’ve had this six-man crew for over 15 years now, and they’re honed to a fine point. The group nailed “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart’s” notably tough arrangement, lush and full of chimes. Most rock/country adjacent bands have one of those multi instrumentalists who just sits behind a wall of keyboards. Wilco has two. They sound so warm it’s like they’re playing live off vinyl.

Tweedy, at 55, a veteran of two legendary bands and collaborator with Billy Bragg and Mavis Staples, is as energetic and engaging of a front man as he’s ever been. He walks like a gunslinger, like one of his hips is weighed down by something.

“That’s the kind of encouragement my face looks like I need,” he joked after someone in the crowd broke up a quiet moment with a “We love you Jeff!”

Love was all around.

“Our love is all we have,” Tweedy sang in “Jesus, Etc.,” about as perfect a song as anyone has ever written.

It’s clear that even almost 30 years into this, Wilco still feel the love amongst each other.

Glenn Kotche, the drummer who is one of the three members from the “Foxtrot” era still in the band, broke up Tweedy’s beautiful verses in “Via Chicago” with manic drum solos.

Multi-instrumentalist Mikael Jorgensen wore what looked like a yellow rain slicker, and was pulling it off.

And guitarist Nels Cline stole the show, as he steals nearly every Wilco concert. The man is a machine, a graduate of the George Harrison school of guitar playing. Never an unnecessary note, just sustained killer riffs. Cline has a lock of hair that falls over his eyes, which might bother him if he ever opened his eyes during the show. This is a man who is feeling it. He has no mic stand for harmonies. He doesn’t sing. He plays. And nobody plays better.

This Bozeman date was a reschedule of a show that was supposed to take place 30 months ago, before Covid threatened live music and life in general.

“I don’t think it’ll be that long of a wait next time,” Tweedy said, smiling.

He also reminisced about playing Bozeman 30 years ago.

“We played the Filling Station,” he said, “I saw it today. It’s still there.”

Wilco is still here, too. Although they barely survived that Bozeman show, since Tweedy mentioned freezing temperatures and a night spend with the band in someone’s dorm room.

Colin Meloy, the Helena native who went on to found the theatrical folk group the Decemberists, was at that show. Music begats music.

“All you have to do is sing in the choir,” Tweedy sang on “Cruel Country’s” title track, as the stage lights lit him up red, white and blue. He’ll prove himself right or die trying.