On “Water,” a song off “BE EDISE,” the new EP from Gilda House, the indie-pop band’s lead singer Meg Gildehaus sings, “Water has no preference, she goes where she flows.”

That’s not just a lesson in hydrodynamics. It’s an apt description of Gildehaus and her namesake band, already one of Billings’ very best.

In fact, water is all over “BE EDISE.”

Just look at the cover, by Billings-based graphic designer Natalie Myers. It features Gildehaus posed in a celestial color scape, drops of liquid rising over her shoulder.

“You be the shark, I’ll be the murky water,” she sings on the EP’s title track.

The music video for “When it is Raining” finds Gildehaus and her bandmates — drummer Nick Miles and guitarist/jack of all trades Tony Morales — dancing in an overcast purple warehouse as a watery apocalypse gathers around them. At one point, Gildehaus sings from underneath a layer of liquid.

“Water is a well-known representation of the self-conscious, and parts of yourself that are hard to even know about, let alone explore on a personal level,” Gildehaus explained. She picked up on that idea from transcendental thought, a practice she said has a huge influence on her writing.

“BE EDISE” — say that out loud to really get it — is a sort of sequel. Gildehaus sees it as “the culmination, the part two, and kind of the response” to Gilda House’s 2021 EP “AB Side A.” That record was also six songs, and the six on “BE EDISE” are rejoinders to those original tunes. You can listen to either record on its own, or back to back. And if you want to get real creative with playlists, line up track one with it’s corresponding track one, and so on. Gilda House rewards active listening.

“They’re chewing on the same themes, ideas, topics, but looking at them from different perspectives,” Gildehaus said. “’Side A’ is looking at very big topics with a personal example, and ‘BE EDISE’ is looking at very intimate, personal topics and things that I’ve experienced, but seen through a larger lens.”

Gildehaus calls the whole project a “12-song saga that I’ve been enveloped in for the last four years.” She’s excited for it to be out, but also, in a way, for it to be over. Now she can take the blinders off and expand her vision a bit.

She’s got the musicians to do it with. When she started this project back in 2019, Gildehaus saw the band as a solo project. But once she added Morales, and completed with trio with Miles, it became a band. Now that Gildehaus has completed the story she wanted to tell, she’s looking to branch out with the group more, and add more collaboration.

“I want this to be a band, I want it to morph into that,” Gildehaus said.

The pair are veterans, both of music and the Billings scene. Morales is the guitarist in instrumental metal standouts In Rapture, and Miles drums with the punk stalwarts No Cigar. They both add new dimensions to Gildehaus’s sound. She’s so ethereal, her vocals float in midair so long you think you’d be able to see the words when she performs. Morales and Miles are fast and grimy, adding edges and fissures. They add up to be something that’s more than pop but less than rock. Gilda House exist on their own.

Miles is the newest member. He started playing with them last fall, after their old drummer left.

“He’s a wonderful person,” Gildehaus said. “Wonderful person. He hustles.”

Hustling is important if you want to be in Gilda House. Gildehaus was finally getting her feet wet as a frontwoman with Gilda House in 2020, when COVID hit.

“COVID ruined everything,” she lamented. Gilda House was just a “baby band” when that started, devastating the tour industry that small bands rely on for money and exposure. Now on the other side, she’s looking to pick up where she left off.

“We’re just really strategic about good rooms that we can play on really good nights,” she said. “The goal is to grow it from there.”

Sean Lynch, the band’s manager, is a big help with that. Lynch owns the Pub Station, which has become something of a home base for Gildehaus. She works there in the box office, and you can find her at just about every show they put on.

Sometimes that’s because she’s performing. Gilda House are playing an EP release show there on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

“BE EDISE” was recorded in the Pub Station Studio, mixed by Grammy nominee Alex Newport, and produced by Gildehaus and Lynch.

“Sean is a wonderful songwriter and producer,” Gildehaus said. “He’s got a great ear for taking something that’s like 80% done and making it sound really polished and 100%.”

If “AB Side A” was “Gilda House” 80% done, “BE EDISE” is them at 100%.

“I want to have this music reach a lot of people,” Gildehaus said. “That’s what I want. That’s what I’ve always wanted.”