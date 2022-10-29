With help from Pearl Jam bassist, new skateparks open in Lodge Grass and Hardin

For one moment, the kids were still. They were on the lip of the bowl, skateboards in hand. The descent to the bottom is one of those things that looks gradual, but the closer you get the steeper it seems. Finally, one kid hopped on their board and set off down the concrete. That broke the seal, and the rest followed. Their helmets, technicolor and shiny, turned to a blur as they all swooped faster and faster.

That was the scene on Saturday in Lodge Grass and Hardin, as new skateparks opened in each town. The Lodge Grass Skatepark, which opened with a short ceremony at 11 a.m., is at the corner of Hill and Hester streets. And the Hardin Skatepark, which is in Wilson Park on North Cody Avenue in Hardin, officially opened at 1 p.m.

The two parks opened in tandem not just because of their proximity to each other, but because they were built as one project by the Montana Pool Service, a nonprofit organization helping to build skateparks in rural communities in and around Montana. The service was founded by Jeff Ament, the bassist from Pearl Jam and native of Big Sandy, Montana.

Ament was in Lodge Grass and Hardin for the openings. He’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Pearl Jam, but you couldn’t tell by looking. Ament was free of rock star artifice. He was clad in a well-worn pair of green Vans sneakers, and took some turns in the Lodge Grass Skatepark before giving a short speech that included a mention of Elvis Old Bull, the legendary basketball player who led Lodge Grass to Class B state championships in 1988, 1989 and 1990.

The Montana Pool Service has funded and helped build more than 30 skateparks in rural and Native communities across the state. Skateparks provide an inexpensive opportunity for outdoor recreation in communities that might not have that otherwise, and the parks are designed so that beginners can use them as well as more practiced skaters.

The Lodge Grass Skatepark was a collaboration between Montana Pool Service, the city of Lame Deer and the Mountain Shadow Association, a Native American nonprofit that provides after-school programs for youth in the Lodge Grass community. The new skatepark is a huge new opportunity for nearby kids.

The new skatepark in Hardin is similar. Montana Pool Service developed the park in collaboration with the city of Hardin, the community medical center One Health and the Youth Empowerment Support Coalition. One Health has a Youth Board that helped develop the park.

Both parks were designed by Portland based designers Evergreen Skateparks, and additional funding was provided by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.