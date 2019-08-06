One of three statewide touring exhibits titled, “Unmasking Brain Injury,” is on display at the Yellowstone Art Museum, located at 401 N. 27th St.
The unique display features colorful masks and written words created by Montanans, expressing the impact of brain injury in their personal lives, either directly as those who have sustained brain injury or as members of their families. The mask-making process was accomplished under the guidance of Montana's award winning visual artist, Kevin Red Star, and the heartfelt written expressions were created with the assistance of Montana's former Poet Laureate, Tami Haaland.
Montana ranks in the top three states per capita for brain injury-related deaths, and the exhibit is intended to raise public awareness and share insight into what is commonly described as Montana's silent epidemic, according to information from exhibit organizer Ian Elliott.
“Unmasking Brain Injury” will remain on display through Monday, Aug. 12. Museum admission is free for YAM members and ages 6 and younger, $15 for nonmembers and older, and $6 for students age 6 to 18, with valid ID.
For more information, call Elliott at 656-2744, or the YAM at 256-6804.