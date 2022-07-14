Yellowstone hosts Indigenous art displays, talks in August

Yellowstone Revealed, a series of three place-based projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars, will premiere in Yellowstone National Park in August.

Sponsored by Bozeman-based Mountain Time Arts, the temporary projects are meant to highlight Indigenous people's historic and continued presence during Yellowstone's 150th anniversary.

Lead artists include Shane Doyle (Apsáalooke), Patti Baldes (Northern Arapaho/Northern Paiute), Dean Nicolai (Bitterroot Salish) and Tim Ryan (Salish).

REMATRIATE by Patti Baldes will be shown Aug. 24-25. At sunset the artwork will showcase 15 moving buffalo sculptures made of willow branches. Thirty dancers and 10 drummers will bring the buffalo to life. The focus of Baldes’ project is land rematriation through buffalo restoration.

ReVisiting the Stories: Indigenous Environmental Stewardship by Dean Nicolai and Tim Ryan – A series of interpretive hikes, demonstrations and storytelling that will take place at scheduled times and locations from Aug. 23-28. The purpose of this series is to give park visitors insight into diverse Indigenous knowledge, ways of knowing and connection to landscapes. During this five-day period, five different knowledge keepers will lead hikes. The tribal speakers will represent their distinct, diverse connection to Yellowstone’s landscapes. Other hike leaders include: Aaron Brien, Apsáalooke; Conrad Fisher, Tsistsistas/Suhtaio; Lailani Upham, an Amskapi Pikuni; Johnny Arlee from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, among others.

All Nations Teepee Village by Shane Doyle – This project will feature 12 teepee lodges and 15 teepee rings to signify a new era of Indigenous inclusion and representation in Yellowstone. The spaces represent the 27 affiliated tribal nations of the Yellowstone area. The installation will come to life with a community of tribal representatives sharing knowledge with park visitors alongside their traditional lodges.

There are three components to this project; 1. Teepee Village will provide an immersive, tactile experience for the visitors; 2. Seven Illuminated Teepees will be visible from the village, lighted brightly to represent the seven generations that will come after us and indicate a brighter future for all; 3. Contemporary Native American Encampment (MTA Basecamp).

The cultural and artistic co-producers of the events are Ren Freeman (Eastern Shoshone) and Mary Ellen Strom. Partnering organizations include Mountain Time Arts, Yellowstone National Park, the city of Gardiner, Yellowstone Forever, National Parks Conservation Association, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Pretty Shield Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.

To learn more about Mountain Time Arts, visit: mountaintimearts.org.