Yellowstone Repertory Theatre's production of 'Mud Blue Sky' is worth the trip

The Yellowstone Repertory Theatre continues its fourth season with a performance of "Mud Blue Sky" at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, running this weekend and next.

"Mud Blue Sky," written by Marisa Wegrzyn, follows Beth, Sam and Angie, a trio of flight attendants who reunite in a Chicago-area hotel. Their plans go awry early and often, and the group is interrupted by Jonathan, a high school drug dealer fleeing from an unsuccessful prom.

If you go YRT presents "Mud Blue Sky" on June 18, 19 and 23, 24, 25 and 26. Performances start at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 and available at yellowstonerep.org.

YRT's performance stars a quartet of actors, all wonderful, some of them so practiced they used to perform at NOVA back when it was still Venture.

Anjanett Hawk is the principle star as Beth, ostensibly the play's main character. She's a flight attendant, dealing with chronic pain and looking into late middle age while wondering whether to take an increasingly shrinking buyout to avoid the next round of layoffs. Hawk, a veteran actress who lives on the Hi-Line, shines in the role. She's all sinew and rough edges, giving a performance that emphasizes her character's ferocity, while cracking through to the vulnerabilities that lurk below.

Beth buys pot from Jonathan, brought to life with charm and ease by Jalani Lee. Jonathan is fresh from Senior prom, complete with a rented tuxedo ("I love teenage boys in tuxedos, it's like seeing a little dog in a Halloween costume" one character snarks) and a host of anxieties about college and growing up.

The pair are joined for a night of misadventure by Barbara Stube, delightfully daffy as Sam, Beth's bacchanalian co-worker, and Jorden Gilfeather as Angie, a former flight attendant who was recently fired. Angie gets the play's meatiest monologue and Gilfeather is game, flipping a character who exists for most of the play as comedic relief into the emotional fulcrum of the whole story.

That's an example of how the whole script operates. Wegrzyn's prose is is chippy and funny, intermittently effervescent and weighty. It's about the small tragedies and wreckage of people's lives, and how they interact with others.

And the venue of the Roebling Theater at NOVA is pretty perfect. Set designers Craig Huisenga, Eric Logan and Company all did an excellent job capturing the drab interior of a run-down hotel room, complete with cheap pressed wood furniture, lamps that look like they were installed in the 1970's and the sort of generic stock photos that line the walls at places like this.

Plus, with NOVA's production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" happening next door, the hallways were filled with fairies and Athenians and other colorful characters.

"Mud Blue Sky" is directed by Huisenga, who is also one of the co-founders of YRT. The theater company chose the play, Huisenga said in a press release, "because it’s funny and poignant, and empathizes with women balancing family and career in stressful, public jobs. We also love that the play surprises us - you assume the story will flow in a very shallow, stereotypical way, but the playwright, Wegrzyn, goes deeper.”

He's right. That empathetic touch, and a handful of fine performances, make "Mud Blue Sky" a flight worth taking.

