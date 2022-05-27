'You can see changes'; Rocky Mountain College runner turning history into art

Mei-Li Stevens’ approach to photography is a lot like her running style: fast and deliberate.

The recently graduated senior is wrapping up an illustrious athletic career at Rocky Mountain College, where she’s competed in both track and cross country. Last September, she ran the fastest 5K in program history. On Friday, May 27, she’ll run the half marathon at the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

She likes to run on the Rims. “The sky is always really pretty up here,” she said from on top of the cliffs.

But that’s not what she was doing up on Billings’ most prominent landmark on a recently rainy morning. She was there with a camera shooting photos, trying to replicate an image of Billings’ skyline she found on an old postcard.

The sleet abated just long enough for her to get into position and snap the photos, which took less than five minutes.

“I try to take a bunch [of photos],” she said, explaining that she occasionally tweaks them in Photoshop and combines multiple shots into one panorama.

It looks like that’s what she did with the photo from the Rims, which wound up being an expansive shot that captures a huge swath of Billings stretching from the industrial north-side all the way to the First Interstate Center downtown.

From a tight shot of downtown Billings, she’s captured the city as a whole, with the refinery, the Yellowstone River, Sacrifice Cliff and the South Hills all represented.

It’s not an exact copy of the postcard. The angles aren’t perfect. The weather is radically different. But it’s not supposed to be a clone. It’s a new take on an old image, one that informs the original and unveils new elements originally overlooked.

Her process is loose. A fast, almost guerilla way of making art makes a lot of sense for someone who feels more at home running than standing still.

Stevens’ art doesn’t need to be exact, but it needs to strike the same tone, have the same vibes.

The piece is the latest in a series she’s been working on where she finds old pictures and re-photographs them. They were recently on display in the Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky. They’re part of an internship she took under Todd Forsgren, a professor of art at the school.

There are nine pieces in the set, each with one old photo and a new one. They capture a litany of things in the Yellowstone River Valley and how they’ve changed, from bridges to Native American life to one particularly charming one that juxtaposes a vintage skier in the Beartooths with one on Rocky’s campus.

She wants to show how the areas are different. “You can see changes in vegetation and changes in architecture,” she said.

But the real influence behind her work comes from where she grew up. Stevens was raised in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation, where she graduated from Hardin High School.

Having grown up there, she feels a connection to that land and wanted to examine it through photography. “I have a lot of friends who are Indigenous,” she said, “I used to go to Crow Fair as a kid. And we live out in the country. I like it a lot out there.”

Her love of the land comes through in the photos. A lot of her pieces deal with the way the lives of the people on the Crow Reservation have changed. There are shots from Crow Fairs past compared with Crow Fair present. One photo set shows a man with a headdress on a horse, with nothing but tepees in the background. Opposite that, there’s a young woman on a horse, also in regalia, but now with cars in the background.

“There’s a lot of preservation,” she said, “but there’s also some changes of modernization.”

To get the photos, she went down roads that are rarely used anymore, consulting a list of coordinates to photographs she has saved in Google Maps on her phone, alongside an Excel spreadsheet with the dates and details from the historical photos and her contemporary ones. The vintage photos usually came from the Montana Memory Project, as well as the Billings and Huntley libraries.

Despite her photos, Stevens admits “I used to think I wasn’t very good at art.”

She grew up in the shadow of it. Her twin sister Guan-Yin, she said, is excellent at art. She had an aunt who was an art major. And her father has a pronounced creative side, dabbling in woodworking and leatherworking.

That changed during Stevens’ last year at Rocky. The Stevens sisters both came to the school to run cross country, and Guan-Yin graduated last year. Mei-Li, however, still had a year of eligibility left and decided to return to school for her fifth year.

She decided to add an art minor to her biology major and chemistry minor. She took design and photography from Professor Forsgren, as well as jewelry and painting classes.

She was also heavily inspired by her work at the Yellowstone River Research Center with Rocky Professor Luke Ward. That’s what drew her to the bridges.

More than anything, the project is an expression of an area she loves.

“You have a lot of groups coming to Billings, I think that’s interesting,” she said. “There’s a lot to do in Billings. When I first came here me and my sister were like ‘There’s nothing to do in Billings,’ but you find different interesting things.”

“A lot of people say the western part of Montana is really pretty,” she acknowledged, “but I think there’s lots of parts around here that are pretty, as well.”

Stevens has spent her life in Montana, and last five years in Billings. She does feel ready for a change, however, and is planning to enter acupuncture school. She’s inspired to go into the field by her mother, who is from Indonesia.

Wherever she winds up, she’ll take photography with her. “When I first started,” she said, “I didn’t really understand what I was doing. But I took photography with Todd [Forsgren] so I’ve expanded it a bit more. I want to keep doing it for a while.”

