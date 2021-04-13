ZooMontana announces 2021 events

ZooMontana has released their summer schedule of events for the year.
The lineup includes the return of regular events including Ales for Trails, Boo at the Zoo and A Wild Affair after the live events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montana Renaissance Festival is also back on in 2021, scheduled for two days in September.
- Sunday, May 9 – Mother’s Day – Free admission for all moms
- Saturday, May 15 – Medieval Marketplace 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
- Friday, May 28 – Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars, at dusk
- Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day – Free admission for all veterans
- Friday, June 11 – Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars, at dusk
- Saturday, June 19 – Medieval Marketplace 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20 – Father’s Day – Free admission for all dads
- Thursday, June 24 – Pub Station Concert - Koe Wetzel - 5 p.m. (Zoo closes at 2 p.m.)
- Wednesday, June 30 – Family Fun Night, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, July 9 - Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars, at dusk
- Wednesday, July 14 – Family Fun Night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 17 – Medieval Marketplace 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 28 – Family Fun Night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, August 6 – ZooMontana Golf Tournament - TBD
- Saturday, August 7 – A Wild Affair, 5:30 p.m. (Zoo closes at 2 p.m.)
- Wednesday, August 11 – Family Fun Night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, August 13 - Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars, dusk
- Sunday, August 15 – Faith E Community Church Service, 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 18 – Family Fun Night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, September 4- Montana Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, September 5 – Montana Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, September 10 – Ales for Trails, 5 p.m. (Zoo Closes at 2 p.m.)
- Saturday, September 11 - Kiwanis Movies Under the Stars, dusk
- Saturday, September 18 – PEAKS BrewFest, 3 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30 – Boo at the Zoo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.