BNSF Railway announced plans Monday to take over Montana Rail Link and its 900 miles of track in Montana and Idaho.
A police pursuit that began in Lockwood about 7 a.m. ended with an armed standoff in a snowy field on U.S. 87 about 25 miles east of Billings …
At least seven women were forced into prostitution, according to initial charging documents, three of whom were minors.
A Bozeman-based outdoor gear company has sold to a national outdoor gear and shooting sports company.
The Bobcats played for their first national championship since 1984.
Conoco station on Mullowney to become new bar and casino, city approves 100-acre housing development in Alkali Creek
Billings' new zoning regulations got a workout Monday night as city council members grappled with the development of a new bar and casino and …
Billings Public Schools has reported that at least 121 students and 40 staff members are newly infected with COVID-19.
Colton Pool: Absence of Tommy Mellott changed complexion of Montana State's national championship loss
While the outcome might've stayed the same, it's hard to know how the FCS title game would have played out if Mellott stayed in.
A unique opportunity to redo something that is already here, or remove everything and start over. This unique set up is for sure one of a kind…
Some county residents want to know what led to talk about MetraPark management privatization, and they accuse two Yellowstone County commissioners of working out a deal behind closed doors.