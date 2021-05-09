Esther Wynne, BSN, RN, PHN — Big Horn County Public Health Department

“I also worked in the cardiovascular ICU surgical unit,” Wynne said. “Those were exciting times and adrenaline-filled. However, the many patients that we could not save haunted me.”

Wynne worked in hospice again after starting a family. However, when she took her infant to the public health nurse (PHN) for a round of vaccinations, the PHN asked her if she would be willing to work part time.

“I said yes,” Wynne said. “I started out helping with the vaccination clinics, and then I inherited the childbirth classes, followed by the home-visiting service. Working in public health in Big Horn County has been the best job ever; it’s been a dream come true.”

Working in public health means interacting with a variety of people and cases. A public health nurse could be involved in communicable disease investigations, dog bite cases, educating daycare providers about immunizations and reporting possible abuse, breastfeeding support, early childhood coalition work, child and adult vaccinations, promoting dental care, car seat clinics, injury prevention through seatbelt education campaigns and more.

Bill Hodges, public health director said, “Esther has always manifested a committed and dedicated team attitude towards accomplishing any job duties or assignments that benefit the residents of Big Horn County."

Wynne said to provide compassionate care, it’s critical to talk less and listen more. “For me, nursing is about helping people with the little wins each day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0