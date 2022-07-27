Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returning with online, cable shows

NEW YORK — Seven months after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo is emerging publicly with a new podcast and plans to host a prime-time television show again starting this fall on NewsNation.

Cuomo made the latter announcement Tuesday on NewsNation, a fledgling cable news outlet created by Nexstar Communications in 2020 to replace WGN America. He was interviewed by Dan Abrams, who hosts a prime-time show there.

“I've been jealous of you while I've been away, out watching and I want to help,” Cuomo told Abrams. “I want to find a way to help people.”

NewsNation said Wednesday that Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen, who spent 20 years behind the scenes at “The View,” will be Cuomo's executive producer. No show name, time slot or premiere date has been announced.

Cuomo, once CNN's most popular prime-time personality, was fired in December after the network said he wasn't forthcoming about the extent to which he was helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, try to weather a sexual harassment scandal.

During the inaugural episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project” that appeared on YouTube and on podcast services last week, Cuomo said that, “as for CNN, I'll never be a hater.” He does, however, consider his firing unfair and has asked an arbitrator to award him $125 million.

“This has been a very heavy period for me personally,” Cuomo told Abrams. “I didn't really see what was coming my way.”

Cuomo cited the litigation in not responding specifically to some of Abrams' questions about the circumstances surrounding his firing. “I'm telling you, I never lied and there were no secrets,” he said.

In NewsNation, he'll join a network that has ambitions to be a 24-hour news outlet but currently airs news in morning and evening hours. Ashleigh Banfield and Leland Vittert, formerly of MSNBC and Fox News, respectively, have prime-time shows.

Last year, the network had a prime-time average audience of 46,000 viewers, compared to CNN's 1.1 million, the Nielsen company said.

CNN has not named a full-time host to replace Cuomo in the 9 p.m. Eastern slot.