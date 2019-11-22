SAN DIEGO — Federal agents Friday arrested a former San Diego sheriff's captain accused of running a gun trafficking business and charged a deputy who had access to weapons restricted for law enforcement.
The arrest of former Capt. Marco Garmo, 52, at his home in the early morning was latest in a string of cases involving current and former law enforcement officers in Southern California accused of such illegal firearm sales.
Three others were also arrested and charged, including a prominent San Diego jeweler, who is accused of buying the weapons knowing they were illegally obtained.
Prosecutors say Garmo acquired 146 weapons and sold or transferred 104 of them. He was helped by Lt. Fred Magana, who purchased many of the “off roster” firearms, which aren’t available to the general public but can be legally sold to law enforcement officers, according to court documents.
Neither Garmo nor the four others could not be reached for comment.