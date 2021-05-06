When the COVID-19 virus surged through Montana in early 2020, a Billings-based nonprofit that serves people with disabilities was forced to change the way it delivers independent services to its consumers.

Now, after more than a year of learning to work remotely, officials from LIFTT plan to leverage their knowledge and new-found technological skills. Their goal is to expand and serve more clients throughout southeastern Montana using a new ADA Accessible Website & App.

Before the pandemic, LIFTT team members frequently met in person with consumers, families, social workers, and other advocates for people with disabilities.

“We would make presentations at schools, at conferences and meet with social workers,” said Jed Barton, LIFTT’s director of outreach & government affairs. “It was like riding the circuit,” he said, recalling an era when ministers often served several congregations at once.

LIFTT’s face-to-face meetings came to a halt after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order in March of 2020. As a result, Carlos Ramalho, LIFTT’s executive director, directed most team members to work from home, although some administrative functions continued at LIFTT’s office at 1201 Grand Ave., Suite 1.

“When I sent our team to work from home, I was taken by anxiety and fear that our productivity would go down and we wouldn’t be able to recover,” Ramalho said. Instead, he was pleasantly surprised that all members of the team and consumers adapted to this new way of doing business. In the year since the stay-at-home order went into effect, LIFTT has served 300 new consumers, which is about the same number that it had served in the year prior to the pandemic.

Throughout the past year, the pandemic remained a constant threat for team members and consumers. Among other services provided, LIFTT team members provided consumers with cleaning supplies, masks and advice on how to avoid infection.

“I’ve been impressed that people continue to seek services and that we continue to offer services in different forms,” Barton said.

LIFTT’s offices remain closed to the public because of COVID, but the organization’s plan for succeeding in a post-COVID world includes the development of a new ADA accessible website & App that can be used by people with a wide variety of disabilities. “They’ll be able to use it whether they’re blind, deaf or quadriplegic,” Ramalho said.

The new ADA accessible website & App will also allow LIFTT consumers to sign documents electronically and to participate in Zoom meetings. Through collaboration with a group known as SPIRIT Club, LIFTT also offers an innovative interactive exercise-from-home program in which consumers can exercise via video conferencing.

Ramalho is excited about where LIFTT is headed in the post-pandemic world.

“Our plan is to open offices at Crow Agency and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation,” and eventually in larger communities, “but we want to be present throughout the service area electronically,” Ramalho said.

LIFTT now serves about 2,000 consumers. But with the new ADA accessible website & App and the planned expansion into underserved areas, LIFTT could be able to reach as many as 10,000 consumers, Ramalho said.

The new ADA accessible website & App will play an integral role in the area of transition services, in which youth with disabilities receive assistance that will help them make the transition to adulthood.

It’s not unusual for parents of children who have disabilities to worry about what the future holds, Ramalho said. But the services provided by LIFTT can help students map out a clear path toward adulthood.

“We tell them you can live an independent life, go to the university and find a job and take control of your life,” he said.

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines ramps up, LIFTT has been emphasizing the importance of making sure consumers are vaccinated. In Montana, 31% of adults have a disability. People with disabilities experience higher rates of chronic disease and other health disparities (1.7 times higher) compared to those without disabilities. Forty-seven percent of adults with disability have two or more chronic diseases. To decrease chronic disease and increase healthy lifestyle behaviors among people with disabilities, inclusive and evidence-based practices should be implemented.

“We will help our consumers schedule an appointment for the vaccine, and we’ll even take the vaccine to their home,” he said.

Recently a benefactor donated to LIFTT a van that’s fully accessible for people with disabilities.

“It was an answer to our prayers,” Ramalho said. “It arrived at the right time.”

For more than 30 years, LIFTT has assisted thousands of people with disabilities by connecting them to life-changing services.

Here are some of their stories.

K.B. is a young woman with Cerebral Palsy. She relies on an electric wheelchair when she goes on outings that require a lot of walking. Her wheelchair needed a new battery and minor repairs that cost more than she could afford. An independent living specialist from LIFT assisted her with the application to request grant funds from the Marshall & Mary Brondum Special Assistance Foundation. Her request was approved by the Foundation and her wheelchair was repaired in December 2019. She was very happy to have her wheelchair operating again without relying on others to help her.

Steve is a 62 year old male who came to LIFTT requesting assistance with filing for Social Security due to the inability to work because of injuries from rodeoing since his youth. Along with another independent living specialist in the Billings office LIFTT was able to help him apply for the benefits successfully and even assisted him with an interview with Social Security.

To learn more visit www.liftt.org or call 406-259-5181.

LIFTT is a not-for-profit agency governed by a consumer controlled Board of Directors whose lives have been personally impacted by a disability. According to the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended in 1992 (Title VII - Independent Living Services), its operations are funded by the Administration of Community Living – ACL and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services - DPHHS.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department.

The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.

