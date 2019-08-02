OMAHA, Neb. — Hopes by a small aviation museum in southwestern Iowa that a stamp in its possession was rare enough to parlay a potential fortune crashed Friday when experts told them it wasn't real, and likely not even worth the paper it was glued upon.
The Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield, Iowa, has had what it thought was a 1918 "Inverted Jenny" stamp on public display for some 20 years, dating back to when it was donated to the museum, glued to a board along with several other stamps.
Experts at the national stamp convention meeting in Omaha knew immediately the stamp wasn't authentic, said Ken Martin with the American Philatelic Society.
"It wasn't the right size. It was too small," Martin said. "This version was likely cut out of a postage stamp auction catalog."
Had it been real, it would be worth between $300,000 and $400,000 at auction, Martin said. There were only 100 of the stamps printed in 1918, with the image of a JN-4-H "Jenny" biplane accidentally displayed upside-down on a 24-cent stamp.