Failing eyesight

Dear Heloise: An elderly man wrote in asking that the print on many items be larger, and he and his wife always had to use a magnifying glass to read many instructions on many items.

My mom and dad have macular degeneration, but my mom now is legally blind. As their No. 1 health care advocate, I called their pharmacy to ask for large font on all their medication bottles. At first, the pharmacy tech did not know how to do it but eventually found the setting on the computer. And it is now noted on my parents' information so all scripts come with larger, easier-to-read labels. Thank you. -- Lori, Connecticut

Dear Heloise: I have a vintage rotary hand crank cutter. It is chrome with a vacuum base and four cutting barrels for different cuts. It is all chrome metal and no plastic.

The name on mine is "King Cutter." It is great. I looked on eBay and found another one and ordered it. It was like new. Look around for the kitchen things you grew up with. -- A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: Madeleine in Vermont wrote about marking the color of her shoes. I do the same thing with casual slacks. I like a particular brand of twill pants, but it may be hard to tell the difference between black and navy when I get dressed in the morning. So, I use a permanent marker to mark an "N" or a "B" on the pocket liner. -- Patricia Roberts, Bellaire, Texas

Dear Heloise: David, have you been to your optometrist or ophthalmologist in the last year? Please go and tell her/him about your problem. You may need new glasses, or you may have the beginnings of serious eye diseases that could be treated. I agree that some print is very small though. -- S.G., R.N., Watertown, Connecticut

Dear Readers: To give your liquid laundry detergent a cleaning boost, add 1/2 cup of baking soda along with your normal amount of detergent. To freshen your breath naturally, gargle with 1 teaspoon of baking soda in a 1/2 glass of water. -- Heloise