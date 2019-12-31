Fatal officer-involved shootings become more frequent in Yellowstone County

Police-involved shootings weren't a new thing in Yellowstone County in the 2010s. But the extra exposure brought to the topic by social media, in addition to the rapid succession of each new incident, focused public attention on the issue.
Between 2012 and 2019, the county saw 16 people killed in officer-involved shootings. The first of these incidents occurred on Jan. 14, 2012, when Edward Ronald Dale Stump died after being shot by a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy who was responding to a report of suspicious activity at a home in Lockwood.
Four months later, in May 2012, 29-year-old Michael Brandon was shot in the hallway of a downtown Billings motel. Brandon was determined to have been high on meth, and engaged in a shootout with police who were trying to arrest him for a probation violation.
In 2013 alone, there were four fatal shootings in Yellowstone County involving law enforcement officers.
Daniel Brawley, 29, was fatally shot on Jan. 6 while trying to get away from police in a stolen patrol car after his arrest at the end of an hours-long standoff at a Billings residence. Brawley and his wife, Heather, were found in the home by the girlfriend of a man who lived there. Heather Brawley was later convicted and sentenced for the burglary.
Jason James Shaw, 32, was shot once and killed in February 2013 by a Billings police officer who was looking for a man who ran from police. Shaw was in a car with two other people and got out of the car as Officer Grant Morrison approached. Shaw refused to comply with commands from Morrison and was said to have reached for a weapon, later determined to be a BB gun, when Morrison shot him.
Worden bar owner Thomas Hilger was shot and killed in May 2013 while deputies were investigating a report that Hilger had murdered his former girlfriend, Erica Yurian.
Montana State Prison escapee Dean Randolph Jess was fatally shot by a Yellowstone County Sheriff's sergeant after he was found in a stolen vehicle at a the West End Walmart in Billings.
A case that attracted significant media attention was that of 38-year-old Richard Ramirez. Ramirez was killed by Billings Police Officer Grant Morrison on April 14, 2014, during a traffic stop in which Ramirez failed to comply with commands and reached for his waistband. Ramirez was being sought as a suspect in an armed robbery in which another man was shot.
The shooting, which was the second one to involve Morrison and was caught on patrol car dashboard cameras, resulted in public protests by Ramirez's friends and family. The City of Billings later agreed to pay $550,000 to the Ramirez family in response to a lawsuit filed against the city, Morrison and Police Chief Rich St. John.
In January 2015, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on White Buffalo Road in Huntley when they spotted Loren Simpson in the vehicle. The deputies attempted to flag down Simpson, but Simpson continued driving. Simpson was shot by both deputies and died at the scene. Both deputies later left the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and a judge ruled against the county in a civil suit.
Three weeks later, John Barry Marshall, who was wanted on a burglary warrant, was shot 21 times outside a Billings hospital by federal and local officers from a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force. Marshall was armed at the time and ran from officers, discharging his weapon when he tripped on a curb.
Kyle Killough, 32, was shot by a Billings police officer at a motel in October 2016 after Killough made threatening remarks and turned toward officers with a gun in his hand.
Ryan Lowell, 30, was killed on the Rims in May 2017, after approaching officers with a handgun and firing at them during a lengthy standoff.
On Nov. 4, 2017, 30-year-old Frank Joey Half Jr. barricaded himself inside Big Bear Sports Center in Billings after crashing through the store's entrance. A long standoff ensued, and after multiple exchanges of gunfire with officers, Half was shot by SWAT Team members.
Preston David Bell, 24, was shot and killed by police in November 2017 after he led them on a chase that reached 60 miles per hour in residential areas of Billings. Bell attempted to ram through patrol cars before officers opened fire.
A Billings police officer shot and killed 29-year-old Zachary Glen Hoven on April 9, 2018, after he advanced on officers with a knife. Hoven was on parole at the time.
Billings police, who were responding to a report of a man threatening to take hostages at a Billings casino, shot and killed 44-year-old Shawn Michael Hubbard after he refused to drop a pellet gun that he was threatening customers with. The incident happened the day after Zachary Hoven was killed.
Chance Ray Mavity, 26, was killed in January 2019 when police responded to a pawn shop owner's report that Mavity and two others were trying to sell stolen items. Mavity allegedly pulled a gun on officers and exchanged fire with them before being killed.
In all of the incidents that were presented before coroner's inquest juries, the officers involved were determined to have been justified in their actions.
The rate of officer-involved shootings statewide pushed Montana into the top ten states for such incidents.