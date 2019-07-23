U.S. regulators warned a leading marijuana company for making unproven health claims about CBD, the trendy ingredient that's turning up in lotions, foods and pet treats.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it warned Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Massachusetts, for illegally selling unapproved products. Curaleaf's claims could lead people to delay medical care for serious conditions like cancer, the agency said.
The FDA has issued similar warning letters to smaller businesses, but this is the first since the agency began studying how it regulates CBD.
Curaleaf, which operates in 12 states, said it will work with the FDA to resolve the issues mentioned in the warning letter.
CVS Health, which started carrying CBD skin products in some states this year, plans to remove Curaleaf from its shelves following the FDA's warning, said CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis in an email. The drugstore chain has been selling Curaleaf CBD lotion and skin patches. CVS does not sell any CBD supplements or foods, DeAngelis said.