DETROIT — In a merger deal that appears to be heading for approval, Fiat Chrysler stands to gain electric vehicle technology while PSA Peugeot Citroen could benefit from a badly needed dealership network to reach its goal of selling vehicles in the U.S.
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources it did not identify, reported Wednesday that the boards of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot approved the deal. The board of Exor NV, the Agnelli family holding company that controls Fiat Chrysler, also affirmed the deal, the newspaper said.
The merger would create the world's fourth-largest automaker with a combined market value of around $50 billion. Neither company would comment.
Experts say the two automakers would be able to share car, SUV and commercial vehicle designs, helping each other fill weaknesses and share costs that will make them a strong global player.