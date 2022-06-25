Final funeral for Uvalde shooting victim remembers 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia

DALLAS — The final funeral for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting was held in San Angelo on Saturday.

Uziyah Sergio Garcia, 10, was one of 19 students and two teachers killed at the Uvalde school on May 24. He was laid to rest Saturday morning at Immanuel Baptist Church.

His family said in his obituary that Uziyah’s passing left them “with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness.”

Uziyah was described as a smart and outgoing boy who loved his family and Jesus. He loved playing Nintendo Switch, Oculus, running, jumping on trampolines and swimming.

He loved going on vacation with family, especially his aunt and uncle.

“We will forever miss Uzi, but most of all his contagious laugh, his shaggy hair, and silly jokes,” his obituary reads. “We will miss saying, ‘I love you and Jesus loves you,’ and especially his reply, ‘… and Jesus loves you too!’”

Family members have emphasized how loving Uziyah was.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” said Manny Renfro, Uziyah’s grandfather. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

