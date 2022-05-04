Fire crews take stand against destructive New Mexico blaze

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Fire crews in New Mexico are taking a stand in their fight against the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., trying to keep the flames from pushing any closer to the town of Las Vegas and other villages scattered along the blaze’s shifting fronts. The fire has burned hundreds of square miles, dozens of homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on Wednesday said winds could push the fire toward Las Vegas.
New Mexico’s Democratic governor said about 15,500 homes have been evacuated while the blaze burns near towns dotting mountainsides, towering ponderosa pine forests and meadows. She said the number of homes destroyed likely will increase.
— From Gazette news services