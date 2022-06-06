 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire destroys screen at Amusement Park Drive-In in Laurel Monday

  • 0
Drive in fire

The Amusement Park Drive In screen burns to the ground on Monday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Fire destroyed the large screen at the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel on Monday. The drive-in is one of the last in Montana and one of few surviving in the United States. It had been a popular destination during the summer showing first-run movies. During the COVID pandemic, the drive-in was able to show movies before theaters reopened and even hosted live concerts.

Drive in fire

Children watch as the Amusement Park Drive In screen burns to the ground on Monday.
0 Comments
0
0
3
12
2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Billings teen reported missing

Billings teen reported missing

Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News