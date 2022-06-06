Fire destroyed the large screen at the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel on Monday. The drive-in is one of the last in Montana and one of few surviving in the United States. It had been a popular destination during the summer showing first-run movies. During the COVID pandemic, the drive-in was able to show movies before theaters reopened and even hosted live concerts.
Fire destroys screen at Amusement Park Drive-In in Laurel Monday
