First Responders: Bill Stahl and Becky Cushing

“She’s a little girl, it doesn’t mean much to her now, you know how little kids are. They care about other things,” Stahl said. “But, she is alive, that’s for sure.”

Stahl has been an EMT with Grass Range for 27 years. The crew makes about 50 emergency runs a year, mostly auto accidents, and most of them at the notoriously deadly intersection in Grass Range of state highways 200 and 87.

Stahl was coaxed into the ambulance service by his friend Becky Cushing, who lives across the street from the ambulance bay in Grass Range and was recruiting new members to their small crew.

“Bill and I have known each other forever. He took the classes you need and he was in and has been there ever since,” Cushing said.

Like Cushing, Stahl has never received a penny for his EMT work. It’s all volunteer. Once in a while, he gets a thank you note from someone he’s helped. And, sometimes they send a little donation to the small department. He’ll retire in March from his EMT work, but he’ll hardly be idle.