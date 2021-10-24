First Responders: Bill Stahl and Becky Cushing

Every once in a while, Bill Stahl stops to visit a young girl in Box Elder.
She’s seven years old now, a bubbly second-grader, and she’s alive because Stahl saved her life when she was a tiny infant.
The 68-year-old Stahl is a volunteer EMT with the Grass Range Ambulance Service. One night seven years ago, they got a call from a frantic mother passing through with a five-week-old baby who had been born prematurely and weighed maybe five pounds.
The baby had stopped breathing.
Stahl raced to the scene with other EMTs and was handed the baby wrapped in a bundle of blankets.
“We had to fish around in the blankets to find the baby. She was so small,” Stahl recalled.
She was too small for the oxygen mask the crew had on board the ambulance. They had to improvise, and fast. Someone spotted a small styrofoam coffee cup and they made a small hole in it for the oxygen tube and held the cup to the infant’s mouth.
“We’re saying to the baby, 'breathe, breathe, come on, come on, come on.' And, she did,” Stahl said. “It was quite an ordeal at the time.”
The girl’s family has kept in touch with Stahl over the years. When he visits, the parents remind the girl, “This is the man who saved your life.”
“She’s a little girl, it doesn’t mean much to her now, you know how little kids are. They care about other things,” Stahl said. “But, she is alive, that’s for sure.”
Stahl has been an EMT with Grass Range for 27 years. The crew makes about 50 emergency runs a year, mostly auto accidents, and most of them at the notoriously deadly intersection in Grass Range of state highways 200 and 87.
Stahl was coaxed into the ambulance service by his friend Becky Cushing, who lives across the street from the ambulance bay in Grass Range and was recruiting new members to their small crew.
“Bill and I have known each other forever. He took the classes you need and he was in and has been there ever since,” Cushing said.
Like Cushing, Stahl has never received a penny for his EMT work. It’s all volunteer. Once in a while, he gets a thank you note from someone he’s helped. And, sometimes they send a little donation to the small department. He’ll retire in March from his EMT work, but he’ll hardly be idle.
Stahl is a Hutterite — along with many of Grass Range’s ambulance volunteers — and works as his colony’s financial manager. He’s also pitched in over the years as a fire chief and a bus driver, and with many other groups that wouldn’t survive without volunteers.
“I’ve always been a guy to help someone else out,” he said. “I don’t know what I’d do with myself if I retired from everything, so I won’t.”
Cushing retired from the ambulance service earlier this year. She joined the service because she was needed, and because she wasn’t squeamish. That’s not true of all ambulance volunteers.
She recalls an emergency run with a three-person crew in which the patient started gagging.
“I looked up and one of the crew members was gone,” she said. “I looked up again and another crew member was gone. They had both gotten out of there so fast, they knew if they stayed they would be gagging, too. It all worked out.”
That it did work out is much of the satisfaction of the job. To be able to help people and know what you’ve done has made a difference in their life is very rewarding, she said. Sometimes, the person needing help doesn’t have friends or family to care for them. In those cases, the ambulance crew becomes their family.
“God put us here to help people, that’s what life’s all about,” she said. “We’re here for a reason.”