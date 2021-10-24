First Responders: Cameron Abell

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

In this job, we push hard to get a position. It’s very competitive. We volunteer, go to school, train, study, and grind it out until we get a spot. So, on day one, when you sit down, most people know. Those that know on day one usually stay for 25 or 30 years. That was it for me. When I sat next to my fellow ‘probies’ on day one, there was no turning back.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

If I may use a cliché here — helping people. Making a difference and being able to bring someone comfort on their worst day. People don’t call us when it’s sunshine and rainbows. Rarely do we see people on calls that are having a good day. Ask anyone on the job, it’s got to be top three for all of us.

What don’t you like?

Smells. If only my mind could forget the things I’ve smelled. I won’t go into too many details but let’s just say that sometimes Vicks VapoRub under the nose won’t even block the worst.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?