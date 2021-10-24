First Responders: Cameron Abell

If your house is on fire, and you’re stuck inside, the first person you want to see is an able firefighter.
That’s also true if you’re a baby duck stuck in a storm drain. That really happened last year. Billings firefighters rescued four ducklings trapped in a drain.
“We don’t only fight fire. It is our marquee service, and we’re good at it. We train extensively in it, because it is a high-risk part of the job that when done well can save many lives,” said firefighter Cameron Abell. “You can’t train enough for a job that can kill people.”
Firefighters also perform rope rescues, extrications, emergency medical work, handle hazardous materials, help at vehicle accidents, teach safety classes, and much more, along with being a friend to ducks.
“When someone has an emergency, we will fix it,” said Abell. “If it’s something we haven’t seen before, we’ll figure it out.”
What first attracted you to your job?
There is a saying “best job in the world” that gets used around the job. That saying reflects the atmosphere and attitude our guys and gals bring to the job every day. There is always somebody training, learning, working, and doing new things. My brothers and sisters are genuinely excited to be at work and it shows. We get put through the ringer every shift with tragedy, heartbreak, long nights, and sometimes terrible conditions, yet everyone on the job is still here for each other, still willing to do their best work and still even squeeze in some fun. I couldn’t see myself anywhere else.
When did you know you had picked the right profession?
In this job, we push hard to get a position. It’s very competitive. We volunteer, go to school, train, study, and grind it out until we get a spot. So, on day one, when you sit down, most people know. Those that know on day one usually stay for 25 or 30 years. That was it for me. When I sat next to my fellow ‘probies’ on day one, there was no turning back.
What do you like about your job as a first responder?
If I may use a cliché here — helping people. Making a difference and being able to bring someone comfort on their worst day. People don’t call us when it’s sunshine and rainbows. Rarely do we see people on calls that are having a good day. Ask anyone on the job, it’s got to be top three for all of us.
What don’t you like?
Smells. If only my mind could forget the things I’ve smelled. I won’t go into too many details but let’s just say that sometimes Vicks VapoRub under the nose won’t even block the worst.
What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?
Move over! Please! If we are coming up behind you with lights and sirens, pull safely to the right, and slow or stop. Pretend like we're going to someone you know. If we're working in the street, give us space and slow down. Recently we lost two tow truck operators in a tragic yet avoidable accident. If you see firefighters or first responders working, give them space.
What do you like to do during your time off?
Spend it with my family and friends. Life is short, we don’t know what’s around the corner. We like camping in the summer, it’s one of our favorite activities. Exploring Montana is great and doing it with family and friends is amazing.