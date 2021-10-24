First Responders: Casie Allen and Nick Visser

During a terrible snowstorm in October of 2020, Casie Allen and Nick Visser left their homes to help with a car accident on Interstate 90 near Columbus. The two were tow truck operators with Hanser’s Automotive in Billings.
As they were clearing a crashed car from the interstate, they were struck and killed by a pickup truck driver pulling a trailer.
“People forget that these guys who are out there to help other people get home to their families, also have families to get home to,” said Kendra Visser, the wife of Nick, who was 37.
“They sacrificed their lives keeping other people safe,” she said.
Being a tow truck driver is dangerous work. As many as 50 drivers nationwide are killed each year.
Robin Allen is the mother of Casie Allen, who was 28 and lived in Reed Point. She and Kendra Visser have become friends and they still feel a deep grief at losing a family member.
“These operators are more than just guys out there at an accident scene picking up broken car parts,” said Allen. “They have hearts and they have families to go home to.”
It wasn’t until after Casie was killed that his mother learned from several people he had helped just how big his heart was.
One man passing through from Washington to Minnesota got in an accident near Columbus and had to be hospitalized in Billings. The man’s father called Casie, saying the son needed a few things from his truck, not knowing how far it is from Reed Point to Billings.
Casie got what the man needed and took it to him in the hospital. Later, the man called Casie again, saying he needed a ride to the airport so he could go home. Casie gave him the ride.
When a Butte family’s car was totaled, Casie drove them home to Butte in his own truck. Another family that crashed were stuck on the roadway with their dog. Casie’s company has a strict policy against dogs in the tow trucks. The family understood the policy, and said they would return to the crash site as soon as they could to get the dog.
“Casie said, never mind, no way, the dog rides with us,” his mother recalled.
Earlier this year, while Kendra Visser and Robin Allen were still reeling from their loss, they were asked to travel to the Capitol in Helena where the Legislator was considering a law designed to help first responders like tow truck operators be safer on roadways.
Their moving testimony persuaded legislators and the governor to support the bill, which stiffens penalties, including possible jail time, for motorists who don’t slow down and move over to give first responders plenty of room.
“Too bad the new law didn’t come before my husband and Casie were killed, but at least something good came of it,” Kendra Visser said.
Nick loved his work as a tow truck operator, she said. “He was a helper through and through, he loved helping people.”
When Nick was responding to accidents, sometimes in the middle of the night, it was hard on the family to have him away.
“But, we were committed to it,” she said. “If we can help other people, that’s what we always wanted to do. We were just expecting to do it together. Now we can’t.”