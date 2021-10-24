First Responders: Casie Allen and Nick Visser

During a terrible snowstorm in October of 2020, Casie Allen and Nick Visser left their homes to help with a car accident on Interstate 90 near Columbus. The two were tow truck operators with Hanser’s Automotive in Billings.

As they were clearing a crashed car from the interstate, they were struck and killed by a pickup truck driver pulling a trailer.

“People forget that these guys who are out there to help other people get home to their families, also have families to get home to,” said Kendra Visser, the wife of Nick, who was 37.

“They sacrificed their lives keeping other people safe,” she said.

Being a tow truck driver is dangerous work. As many as 50 drivers nationwide are killed each year.

Robin Allen is the mother of Casie Allen, who was 28 and lived in Reed Point. She and Kendra Visser have become friends and they still feel a deep grief at losing a family member.

“These operators are more than just guys out there at an accident scene picking up broken car parts,” said Allen. “They have hearts and they have families to go home to.”

It wasn’t until after Casie was killed that his mother learned from several people he had helped just how big his heart was.