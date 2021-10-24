First Responders: Dan Steffensen

When Dan Steffensen responded to fight the Harris fire north of Joliet in July, there wasn’t much to it.
“The flames were about 2 feet high, and the wind wasn’t too bad, so we just moseyed along” said Steffensen, who is 65 and a volunteer firefighter with Red Lodge Fire Rescue.
He was performing a “rolling attack” where one firefighter drives a pumper truck slowly along the fire line while another firefighter walks alongside with a fire hose spraying water as they go.
The next time Steffensen glanced up, a wall of flames was coming toward him. The wind had picked up and shifted direction right toward them. He yelled for the driver to gun it toward where the fire had already been.
Too late. The towering flames swept over the truck and over Steffensen. “I saw those flames coming and said to myself, ‘This is not going to end well.”
At first he didn’t know how badly he was hurt. He figured he’d go home and take it easy for a while and that would be that.
But, it was bad.
He was flown to the burn center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City where he was treated for 64 days, 59 of those days hooked to a feeding tube. In late September, he arrived home to the airport in Red Lodge to a hero’s welcome. His firefighting colleagues, EMTs, school children and friends lined up for hugs — tentative, gentle hugs. Steffensen still has a lot of healing up to do.
He figures he’ll devote a year to recovering and getting back into the kind of shape that allows a 65-year-old to continue shunning retirement.
When the year’s over, he’ll decide whether or not to return to firefighting.
“I want it to be my choice, not the fire’s choice,” he said.
In the meantime, he’s eating everything he can put his hands on. Those long days on the feeding tube left him hungry for anything he can taste and chew.
“I love firefighting. I absolutely love it,” said Steffensen, who spent a career in the car rental business.
He described his injuries as physically and mentally the worst thing that’s ever happened to him. It was also the best thing that ever happened, he said.
“It made me a better person, it made me appreciate other people more,” he said.
Whether he returns to firefighting or not, one thing is certain, Steffensen will not be idle in retirement.
“The thing about sitting on your porch drinking lemonade is that you’re not testing yourself,” he said. “I like to test myself every day.”