First Responders: Dan Steffensen

When Dan Steffensen responded to fight the Harris fire north of Joliet in July, there wasn’t much to it.

“The flames were about 2 feet high, and the wind wasn’t too bad, so we just moseyed along” said Steffensen, who is 65 and a volunteer firefighter with Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

He was performing a “rolling attack” where one firefighter drives a pumper truck slowly along the fire line while another firefighter walks alongside with a fire hose spraying water as they go.

The next time Steffensen glanced up, a wall of flames was coming toward him. The wind had picked up and shifted direction right toward them. He yelled for the driver to gun it toward where the fire had already been.

Too late. The towering flames swept over the truck and over Steffensen. “I saw those flames coming and said to myself, ‘This is not going to end well.”

At first he didn’t know how badly he was hurt. He figured he’d go home and take it easy for a while and that would be that.

But, it was bad.