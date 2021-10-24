First Responders: Dustin Stroble

Police work wasn’t Dustin Stroble’s first thought when he was considering careers.
He enlisted in the Marines as soon as he could, right out of high school. He ended up in a war zone in Afghanistan until a serious injury during combat ended his military career.
That’s when he started looking for a Plan B, a job that would offer something like the brotherhood he had experienced with his fellow Marines.
What first attracted you to your job?
After my departure from the Marines, I spent several years working various jobs and obtaining my bachelor’s and a master’s in public relations. I had a lot of friends I served with tell me about being a police officer/deputy/trooper. This piqued my interest and I started to research into a profession I never saw myself doing. I began to notice officers around town and one thing led to another. I felt like the police department was the closest thing to the brotherhood and camaraderie I experienced in the Marines.
When did you know you had picked the right profession?
Anything can change in an instant. What was once my “right profession,” was ripped from me in an instant. So, the right profession for me is the one in which I find happiness, self-worth and purpose. For me, that is being a police officer with the Billings Police.
What do you like about your job as a first responder?
I have never experienced two similar days in this job. There is so much variety in this line of work. This includes the people I interact with or the nature of the call for service. There is also a level of excitement involved with certain types of calls.
What don’t you like?
Having to look over my shoulder because people want to kill police simply for wearing a badge.
What is something people may not understand about your job?
I think people forget we are human too. We are capable of errors and emotion. We are tasked with making choices in real time with no chance for hesitation and are then crucified by people who are allowed all the time in the world to analyze our decision. We are expected to solve seven years of problems in seven minutes of interaction.
What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?
I could not think of something the public could do to reduce my job stress. I think it’s inherently a stressful job. I think the key to success is avoiding excessive alcohol or something similar to cope.
What do you like to do during your time off?
Camping and hiking are two of my favorite pastimes. I have made a concerted effort to read more. I also enjoy computer and video games.