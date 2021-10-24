First Responders: Dustin Stroble

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

I have never experienced two similar days in this job. There is so much variety in this line of work. This includes the people I interact with or the nature of the call for service. There is also a level of excitement involved with certain types of calls.

What don’t you like?

Having to look over my shoulder because people want to kill police simply for wearing a badge.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

I think people forget we are human too. We are capable of errors and emotion. We are tasked with making choices in real time with no chance for hesitation and are then crucified by people who are allowed all the time in the world to analyze our decision. We are expected to solve seven years of problems in seven minutes of interaction.

What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?

I could not think of something the public could do to reduce my job stress. I think it’s inherently a stressful job. I think the key to success is avoiding excessive alcohol or something similar to cope.

What do you like to do during your time off?

Camping and hiking are two of my favorite pastimes. I have made a concerted effort to read more. I also enjoy computer and video games.

