First Responders: Eric Fisher

When there’s a call for help, first responders drop what they’re doing and go.

That’s happened a few times while Eric Fisher, a paramedic with American Medical Response, was standing in line for food at a restaurant. Inevitably, the call comes after he’s paid and before the food comes.

It’s a small thing, Fisher said, but if you see EMTs in line, invite them to go ahead of you.

What first attracted you to your job?

I had never given a second thought to emergency medical service when a friend asked me to join him in becoming a volunteer firefighter with Lockwood Fire. There are a lot more EMS calls than fire calls so I saw quite a few medical and trauma patients being treated. I watched as the firefighters and EMS responders worked together to take a chaotic situation and ask dozens of questions as they worked to manage the patient's immediate issues and then transported them. The process was fast, organized and everyone was working together. I was fascinated and wanted to understand it better. I took an EMT class and that was it.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?