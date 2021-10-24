First Responders: Eric Fisher

When there’s a call for help, first responders drop what they’re doing and go.
That’s happened a few times while Eric Fisher, a paramedic with American Medical Response, was standing in line for food at a restaurant. Inevitably, the call comes after he’s paid and before the food comes.
It’s a small thing, Fisher said, but if you see EMTs in line, invite them to go ahead of you.
What first attracted you to your job?
I had never given a second thought to emergency medical service when a friend asked me to join him in becoming a volunteer firefighter with Lockwood Fire. There are a lot more EMS calls than fire calls so I saw quite a few medical and trauma patients being treated. I watched as the firefighters and EMS responders worked together to take a chaotic situation and ask dozens of questions as they worked to manage the patient's immediate issues and then transported them. The process was fast, organized and everyone was working together. I was fascinated and wanted to understand it better. I took an EMT class and that was it.
When did you know you had picked the right profession?
The first 911 call quite a while ago when my partner, who was the paramedic, and I responded to a 17-year-old in cardiac arrest at a yogurt shop. The 911 system was busy and we were coming from a ways away. We were first on scene and initiated CPR, we intubated and defibrillated her and after the first round of epinephrine we got her pulse back. She started to respond during transport and she walked out of the hospital with a pacemaker after an extended recovery. I was an EMT at the time but that pushed me to become a paramedic. Contrary to what is seen on TV, once someone goes into cardiac arrest the likelihood of getting a pulse back is not that high, and even when a pulse is regained it often does not change the outcome. That's why you focus on the times it worked out just the way you hoped.
What do you like about your job as a first responder?
You always have a sense of purpose even though most people don't give EMS a lot of thought until they need them. I like knowing that I am part of a team that includes the 911 dispatcher, fire and law enforcement that are going to muster whatever resources are needed to get to you and get you to the hospital in the best possible condition. I have had the opportunity to do things that I would only have been able to do because I am a paramedic. I have been a direct witness to the stories that you saw in the paper the next day. I have worked many great concerts and events, been over a half mile underground and have been part of the motorcade for two presidents.
What don’t you like?
I don't like seeing serious injuries and deaths that are completely preventable, especially with children. I always want to ask parents why they think that their kids are going to wear a seatbelt or helmet and not use their phone while driving, when this is not what they see their parents doing every day. The other thing that really bothers me is the way some people manage their anger and how it develops into rage we see the results of so often. Please...stop ... take a breath and think of what you are about to be unable to undo.
What is something people may not understand about your job?
It is dangerous at times. People sometimes lie to the 911 dispatcher about what is going on because they do not want police to show up for different reasons. I have been in an ambulance rollover and nearly fell into the ditch in the middle of the night less than 100 feet from where it goes under the Rims.
What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?
Slow down and give us space on traffic accidents. Please don't rubberneck. It frequently leads to additional crashes and endangers us.
What do you like to do during your time off?
Spend time with my family and dogs and I am learning metalworking. I think everyone needs something that they can lose themselves in for a little while.