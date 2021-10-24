First Responders: Glenn Gunther

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

When I am able to work through a stressful and complex situation that I am able to come to a good resolution on. When we have a stressful or complex situation, the skills that you need to come to a good resolution have been developed and are able to be utilized. The sense of accomplishment that this brings is a wonderful feeling. Whether that be a tough day in court, or a complex call for service, or helping a co-worker with a problem that they have, bringing these sorts of problems to a good resolution is a very satisfying experience.

What don’t you like?

When someone complains about something that I am not able to help them with, but yet they act as if I should be able to fix whatever is wrong. People go to the police with their problems and they think that we should be able to fix things, but there are times when that is not possible. It might be that their problem is a civil issue that we can’t get involved with, or it might be that we simply don’t have the resources to fix that particular problem and we have to refer them somewhere else. People expect to get help from the police and when we can’t do that, it is very frustrating.

What is something people may not understand about your job?