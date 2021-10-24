First Responders: Glenn Gunther

The military isn’t for everyone. But Glenn Gunther liked being in the Army. When it came time to choose a post-military career, he discovered law enforcement offered much of what he liked about the military.
“I enjoyed being in the Army, so I thought that I would enjoy a job that also wanted me to stay physically fit, as well as mentally prepared,” said Gunther, who is a sergeant with the Billings Police Department.
“I thought that police work would also give me the opportunity to learn new skills and allow me to continue with educational opportunities,” he said. “I wanted a job that I could develop and grow and not stagnate in. Police work does this. Law and policing policies are always changing, so we need to be able to change with the times and the needs of the people that we serve.”
What first attracted you to your job?
I liked the idea of being able to help people and to be able to make a difference in someone’s life. I was also attracted to law enforcement due to its similarity with the military.
When did you know you had picked the right profession?
When I realized that I was happy with my job and I felt like I was helping people and making a difference. I felt like I had the camaraderie that I also felt in the Army. The police department allowed me to try new things and find the niche areas that I was good at and that I could further develop. The police department also helped me take care of my family through peer support and Family Medical Leave Act avenues that are not available to a lot of people in private sector employment.
What do you like about your job as a first responder?
When I am able to work through a stressful and complex situation that I am able to come to a good resolution on. When we have a stressful or complex situation, the skills that you need to come to a good resolution have been developed and are able to be utilized. The sense of accomplishment that this brings is a wonderful feeling. Whether that be a tough day in court, or a complex call for service, or helping a co-worker with a problem that they have, bringing these sorts of problems to a good resolution is a very satisfying experience.
What don’t you like?
When someone complains about something that I am not able to help them with, but yet they act as if I should be able to fix whatever is wrong. People go to the police with their problems and they think that we should be able to fix things, but there are times when that is not possible. It might be that their problem is a civil issue that we can’t get involved with, or it might be that we simply don’t have the resources to fix that particular problem and we have to refer them somewhere else. People expect to get help from the police and when we can’t do that, it is very frustrating.
What is something people may not understand about your job?
That there are things that police may not agree with and don’t like enforcing, but it is our job to enforce laws, we don’t make laws. We have certain policies and procedures that we need to follow and we need to follow these policies and procedures. Quite often the public doesn’t understand the “why” it is that we need to do what we do. When someone is speaking to a police officer, it is usually because something bad has happened in their life and due to stress or anxiety, they don’t understand that we can’t fix something right away, that there is a proper way of handling each situation in order to handle it correctly and come to a satisfying resolution for all involved parties.
What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?
Be understanding and realize that police officers deal with numerous stressful people and stressful situations every day. Most police officers are trying to do the right thing and resolve situations in the best way possible, for everyone involved.
It may not seem like that at the time, but that is what we are trying to do. As a police sergeant, I sometimes have to remind officers that they need to take a step back and think about how their actions or statements are being interpreted by members of the public.
I wish that members of the public would stop and think about how their actions or statements are being interpreted by other citizens or, in the case where they are dealing with police, how these actions and statements are being interpreted by the police. Everyone needs to stop and think about what they are doing or saying and how this affects everyone around them, not just themselves.
What do you like to do during your time off?
I enjoy spending time with my wife and pets, exercising, reading and practicing judo and jiu-jitsu. I enjoy being physically and mentally fit and I have found that these activities help me to maintain a good mind and body connection in order to be as stress free as possible. It is very important to develop good relationships with people outside of work and to develop that strong support system that we all need for stress reduction. Doing physically and mentally challenging activities, that have no direct link to law enforcement, do a lot for stress reduction and make me much more interested in doing a good job when I do go back to work.