First Responders: Harrison Gillen

The allure of Montana can be beguiling.

After living elsewhere for a while, and serving in the military, Harrison Gillen returned to Montana and realized how much he loved the place.

He decided it was Montana where he wanted to settle, and settle into public service.

What first attracted you to your job?

I wasn't necessarily "attracted" to law enforcement immediately. I had just graduated from college and was considering joining the military again or possibly applying to law school. After returning to Montana, I realized how much I love this state and instead pursued a public service job here.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?

Probably the freedom and the ability to serve the community I grew up in. No two days are alike and you're privy to a lot of unique and quickly unfolding situations, so the job can sometimes be exciting. The public service element is also fulfilling. Montana is still pretty small, and the community as a whole is generally outstanding. It’s refreshing to see that day after day.

What don’t you like?

Honestly there isn't much to dislike. This is the easiest job I have ever had.