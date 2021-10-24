First Responders: Julia Forsey

Emergency Medical Technicians don’t go to medical school like a doctor. But, like doctors, they do know enough to save your life.
Julie Forsey is an EMT with American Medical Response, and she’s much more than an ambulance driver.
What first attracted you to your job?
As long as I can remember I’ve been interested in medical things and that grew after watching Casualty and ER and Rescue 911. I was planning to go to nursing school and did not know you could have a career working on an ambulance until I went to college and saw the paramedic program details.
When did you know you had picked the right profession?
There was no single event. I have worked in EMS for a long time and have worked a few other jobs along the way and there is nothing like working on the ambulance. I am just always drawn back to it.
What do you like about your job as a first responder?
I like being part of a team, working with the fire, police, other agencies, and the emergency room staff, and I like the unpredictability of my job and how every day is different. I like interacting with people from all walks of life and hopefully sometimes can help them when they are having a medical crisis.
What don’t you like?
It is difficult to see bad things happen to people, particularly when injury is inflicted on children. Sometimes it is hard to change gears and go straight from a bad call to something minor. Our days are often very busy and sometimes there is no time to process the situation after a bad call and we just have to keep going.
What is something people may not understand about your job?
We are more than “ambulance drivers.” We don’t go to school for eons, but we are trained to perform some life-saving procedures and sometimes make a difference in patient outcomes. We ask a lot of questions so that we can relay important information to the ER staff and it also helps us make decisions about what we do and when.
What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?
Pay attention and be careful when you drive around EMS scenes; you are driving through our work place. Wear your seatbelt and protective gear and you will probably be less likely to need us and the emergency room!
What do you like to do during your time off?
I like to spend time with my family and friends, travel (not so much lately), photography, work out, learn new things.