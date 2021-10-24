First Responders: Julia Forsey

Emergency Medical Technicians don’t go to medical school like a doctor. But, like doctors, they do know enough to save your life.

Julie Forsey is an EMT with American Medical Response, and she’s much more than an ambulance driver.

“We don’t go to school for eons, but we are trained to perform some life-saving procedures and sometimes make a difference in patient outcomes,” she said. “We ask a lot of questions so that we can relay important information to the ER staff and it also helps us make decisions about what we do and when."

What first attracted you to your job?

As long as I can remember I’ve been interested in medical things and that grew after watching Casualty and ER and Rescue 911. I was planning to go to nursing school and did not know you could have a career working on an ambulance until I went to college and saw the paramedic program details.

When did you know you had picked the right profession?

There was no single event. I have worked in EMS for a long time and have worked a few other jobs along the way and there is nothing like working on the ambulance. I am just always drawn back to it.

What do you like about your job as a first responder?