First Responders: KC Williams

KC Williams is everywhere.
Williams is the Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Service coordinator. When a large irrigation canal on the North Side overflowed earlier this year, threatening to flood a neighborhood, he was there. When this summer’s wildfires threatened the county, he was there. A gas leak in a busy Lockwood neighborhood, a snowstorm that cuts off power, and a lingering COVID pandemic all draw Williams to the scene.
And, he’s got a lot of people to keep safe, more than 160,000 to be exact.
He was born for it.
“I have always had the need to help others,” he said.
What first attracted you to your job?
As a young child, I wanted to be a health care worker and firefighter. As a teenager, I became a lifeguard and water safety instructor. I have been a Registered Respiratory Therapist since 1989 and I joined my first volunteer fire department in 1989 soon after graduating respiratory school. My first two calls as a first responder were to a house fire and a major vehicle wreck needing extrication. I have been hooked ever since.
When did you know you had picked the right profession?
I am not sure. Throughout my career, I have worked as a respiratory therapist, a hospital administrator, a critical care instructor, sales rep, deputy sheriff, fire investigator, EMT, firefighter, and emergency manager. Helping people is more of a calling in my opinion. I did choose to pursue these endeavors, but I have always been driven by a deep rooted need rather than personal choice. As far as firefighting goes, the first time I went into a burning building as part of the interior attack team, I was forever going to be a firefighter as far as I was concerned.
What do you like about your job?
In my current position as the Director of Emergency Management for Yellowstone County and incorporated cities, I am technically not a first responder. My job is to support and assist the first responders. I spend most of my time planning for, preventing, mitigating, and recovering from emergencies and disasters. When our front line first response agencies become overwhelmed or need outside support, it is my job to find and coordinate that assistance. I really enjoy being part of a solution to help others in need. That is my passion.
What don’t you like?
Experiencing the suffering and loss associated with this line of work. I, like other first responders, am the most busy when others are having a very bad day.
What is something people may not understand about your job?
As a joke, some emergency managers say, “emergency managers are here to believe that bad things can happen and prepare for them, so that the rest of the population can pretend bad things won’t happen and recover when they do.”
It is my job to think of everything that could go wrong and work with the elected officials, cities, state, federal government, public and private businesses, healthcare institutions, first response agencies, and our citizens to formulate solutions to these problems that assist our community before, during, and after emergencies and disasters. The ultimate goal is so we can either prevent it from happening, or get back on our feet as quickly, safely, and cost effectively as possible following a bad day. It is a never ending cycle of “herding the cats” and managing chaos.
What can members of the public do to make your job safer or less stressful?
The public should be well informed about the threats and hazards they are exposed to and have a personal preparedness plan. I also encourage everyone to be patient and respectful of all first responders including law enforcement. I think it is important to remember that the first responders that show up when we are having a bad day did not create the problem. They are here to help all of us. Our public can also register for Code Red emergency notifications so they can be informed when issues arise and can make informed decisions.
What do you like to do during your time off?
On my off days, I love to go outdoors and experience all of the beautiful nature Montana provides. I love to go camping, fishing, hiking, or just taking a nice drive through our beautiful backcountry.