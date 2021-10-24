First Responders: KC Williams

What do you like about your job?

In my current position as the Director of Emergency Management for Yellowstone County and incorporated cities, I am technically not a first responder. My job is to support and assist the first responders. I spend most of my time planning for, preventing, mitigating, and recovering from emergencies and disasters. When our front line first response agencies become overwhelmed or need outside support, it is my job to find and coordinate that assistance. I really enjoy being part of a solution to help others in need. That is my passion.

What don’t you like?

Experiencing the suffering and loss associated with this line of work. I, like other first responders, am the most busy when others are having a very bad day.

What is something people may not understand about your job?

As a joke, some emergency managers say, “emergency managers are here to believe that bad things can happen and prepare for them, so that the rest of the population can pretend bad things won’t happen and recover when they do.”