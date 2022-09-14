 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florida migrants

  • 0

MIGRANT FLIGHTS: In a surprise Wednesday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said the state had sent two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, apparently jump-starting an immigration program that the administration has released no details on. The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported that about 50 migrants arrived in two chartered planes. Local authorities were housing and feeding the people, the Times reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News