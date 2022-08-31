Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse.

The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.

“You have a pattern of explaining, excusing, deflecting and blaming others for the circumstances you find yourself in,” Reardon said.

The investigation into von Ehlinger's actions began in March 2021 after the intern told a statehouse supervisor that the Republican from Lewiston raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has maintained the sex was consensual.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, and has referred to the woman in this case as “Jane Doe” at her request.

Doe attending the sentencing hearing, and during the proceeding the prosecutor played a recording of Doe talking about how the rape and its aftermath left her traumatized.