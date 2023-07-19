Paul Foster cuts the ribbon for the Foster Waterfowl Refuge at ZooMontana as numerous private and public donors, including the Foster Family, Ducks Unlimited, Phillips 66, the Sunderland Foundation and Sibanye Stillwater Mine gather at the zoo on Wednesday.
