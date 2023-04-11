The Foundation for Montana History has awarded 29 projects across the state a total of $222,460 in grants for history projects in 2023.

This marks the largest amount awarded in one year since the grant program began in 2012 and brings the Foundation’s total funding for community-based history projects to over $1.5 million.

“Growing our grant program is at the core of our mission,” says President/CEO Charlene Porsild. “The milestones reached (this year) make us more determined than ever to continue mobilizing the generosity of donors on behalf of community-based history across the state.”

The Foundation grants up to $10,000 per project. This year, funding supports projects from Lincoln to Carter counties.

Regionally, two of the 29 projects include a railroad passenger car restoration project in Harlowton at $10,000. The foundation funds will help the Harlowton City County Preservation Committee restore the roof of a historic Milwaukee Railroad passenger car.

The other is a historic photo collection digitization project in Colstrip at $2,500. The foundation grant will help the Schoolhouse History & Art Center digitize their collection of 43 year books from Colstrip High School in addition to local photographer Wes Chapman’s collection of historic photos in the community.

The Foundation for Montana History is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity raising money for history and preservation projects across Montana. You can see a complete list of our 2023 grants at mthistory.org/grants.

For more information about The Foundation for Montana History, or for help contacting any of our 2023 grantees, please contact Zachary Coe at zachary@mthistory.org.