There’s competition in each of the five Billings City Council races on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Challengers have stepped up to run against four incumbents and compete for one open position this year.

Five opponents are vying against Councilman Danny Choriki for a four-year term representing Ward 3, which includes Midtown and the South Side. His competition includes former Yellowstone County Commissioner Bill Kennedy, Joyce Bonvillain, Magnolia West, Megan Foote and Charles Loveridge, who ran unsuccessfully for council in 2021.

Councilwoman Kendra Shaw and Michael Mayott are competing for a four-year term representing Ward 1, which includes the downtown area and the southern corner of the Heights.

In Ward 2, Councilman Roy Neese faces opponent Dustin Hanson for a four-year term serving the Heights north of Hilltop Road.

Councilman Mike Boyett and Beau Mulvaney are vying for a four-year term in Ward 5, which covers the West End.

Councilwoman Pam Purinton is not seeking re-election in Ward 4. Competing to serve the neighborhoods along the Rimrock Road corridor in her place are Scott Aspenlieder and Mary Hernandez, who ran unsuccessfully in 2021.

Because there are more than two candidates running for the nonpartisan position in Ward 3, the city may require a primary election to be held by mail ballot on Sept. 12. The council is expected to decide on Monday whether to require the primary election, which would cost the city about $105,000, according to the Yellowstone County Elections Administrator.