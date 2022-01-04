Free 55-pound blocks of butter churn up a frenzy in Wyoming

Before they knew it, hundreds of people had lined up.

The supply went quickly – some made off with five, six blocks of it — but the line kept growing. In Facebook comments, some Casperites said they waited in line over a half hour for their share.

On The Hook Towing ended up taking down the post to try to stem the flow of visitors.

“Once we were all out, people were still coming by,” said Kristen Moore, who works for the company.

Nanci Benson, who lives in Casper, scored three cubes that day.

After learning about the giveaway on Facebook, she called up a friend to see if they were game to wait in line with her.

“I said, 'Hey, are you doing anything?'” she said.

There wasn't much left when they got there. Any free giveaway is bound to inspire a bit of a craze, Benson said. She recalled the line still being about half a mile long by the time they left.

Caught up in the moment, Benson said she missed the "55-pound boxes" part of Maxwell's post. She was shocked to discover she was not taking home sticks, nor tubs, but blocks just under a cubic foot in volume.