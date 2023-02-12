Tumblewood Teas opened about 12 years ago after Riza Gilpin moved from Florida to Big Timber. Gilpin had a friend in the tea business, and being retired she didn’t know what to do. So, she started a tea business as a retirement hobby to offer good tea to Big Timber.

The business has only grown from there.

Laurie Rennie, the CFO/owner, came aboard about a year into business operations when Tumblewood Teas was still running out of Gilpin’s garage and collecting products from farmer’s markets.

Now, Tumblewood has added locally sourced Sweet Grass County honey to its line of products to support the community.

“Our tea isn’t grown locally, so we took on honey, and it’s grown into a whole other side of the business,” Rennie said. “Our honey side of the business is huge. We do as much local as we possibly can.”

Tumblewood’s tea leaves come from all over the world, mainly China, Taiwan, and South Africa.

Rennie said importing tea from these countries can be a pain, so Tumblewood buys directly from suppliers to bypass the paperwork and fees that come with importing from China.

Although you can find around 10 people at the Tumblewood Teas storefront in Big Timber on any given morning, other stores in town and across the U.S. also sell the tea.

Tumblewood’s top seller is its Earl Grey Dawn tea, a black tea with a bergamot flavor. Rennie says earl grey tea is one of the oldest tea types. The blend has been known in England since at least the 1820s when a British envoy to China brought the blend back to Earl Grey in the United Kingdom.

There’s also the Cinnamon Bear tea, a black tea with cinnamon chips, cloves, and orange peels, and the Hot Tea-Molly, a caffeine-free rooibos tea made of honeybush and Saigon cinnamon.

Rennie said Tumblewood has plenty of new flavors on the way.

“We’re always working on new flavors. We just discontinued about 40 flavors, but we try to add four to five new ones per quarter.”

You can visit Tumblewood Teas at 14 Anderson Street in Big Timber from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.