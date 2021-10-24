From the Editor: Honoring Billings' First Responders

When we think of members of law enforcement, fire departments and the military, we understand that it’s dangerous work. We know that sometimes those people don’t make it home and we honor their service and sacrifice.

But, the circle of people risking their lives to keep us safe is much bigger than we sometimes think. During a winter storm in October of 2020, two tow truck drivers left their warm homes in Stillwater County to clear the interstate of a car that had been in an accident. The roads were icy and the disabled car was a hazard to other drivers.

As Casie Allen and Nick Visser worked to move the car, they were struck and killed by a pickup truck driver pulling a trailer.

“They sacrificed their lives keeping other people safe,” said Kendra Visser, Nick’s wife.

And, with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, it has been an especially trying year for first responders who are still putting themselves in harm’s way to keep the public safe. And, that has come at a cost. There have been nurses and EMTs and doctors across the country die from the virus they caught in the line of duty.