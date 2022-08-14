Gabe Lapito, of Strategic Retirement Plans, honored

Strategic Retirement Plans, a holistic financial planning firm in Billings and Gillette, Wyoming announced that Gabe Lapito has been named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors for 2022. This is the sixth consecutive year to receive this honor. The list is published on 8/3/2022.

“In a year that’s been hard for many, including our own team, I’m so proud that our team has always managed to keep excellent service and client care as a top priority. I’m thankful for our clients and grateful for the privilege to continue to serve our communities with excellence,” said Gabe Lapito, owner and recipient of the award.

According to Forbes, a leading financial publication, “the future of wealth management is on this list. Forbes started their rankings initially in 2001, spotlighting the best-of-the-best advisors. In 2017 we started looking for the up-and-comers with our Next-Gen rankings — those under 40.

With an average tenure of over 16 years, there's a reason millions of families are entrusting their future with this group: they have proven that they stand among the very best in wealth management. Sandwiched between generations, these advisors are eagerly sought by the industry to best serve families.