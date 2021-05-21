29th Annual Helping Hands Poker Run set for June 6

The 29th Annual Helping Hands Poker Run is set for June 6. The run's stops include the Caboose Saloon in Laurel, Dry Creek Saloon in Bridger, Silver Tip Bar and Restaurant in Belfry, Heavy Horse Bar in Roberts, Fat Fender Freddy's in Laurel, and its final stop is the American Legion Post 4 in Billings. Sign up at Red Door Lounge, 3875 Grand Ave. in Billings.

A large silent auction will be held at American Legion, 1540 Broadwater Ave., and Fat Taco and Tastes So Good food trucks will be there and plan to donate 10% of food sales to the cause. "Counting Coup" will perform live music at the end of the run.

For more information or to make a donation, call Billie at 406-252-0294 or contact via email at helpinghandsruninc@gmail.com.

