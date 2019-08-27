Nearly 7,000 low-income families are on waiting lists for affordable housing owned or administered by Billings Housing Authority.
That's more than three times as many families waiting as there are housing units and rent subsidy vouchers. The waiting time can be several months or several years.
When Patti Webster, executive director of Billings Housing Authority, opened a strategic planning session Wednesday, few of the community participants would have guessed that Billings' immediate need for affordable housing is so great. Webster also sought to dispel misconceptions about subsidized housing, saying:
- Tenants don't live rent free; they pay rent equal to 30% of their income or a fixed monthly amount.
- Billings Housing Authority works with more than 400 private landlords to administer 1,152 federal Section 8 housing vouchers.
- Housing Authority staff see that the lawns, landscaping and housing units are neat and well maintained.
- These properties are all over town, from the West End to the Heights.
- Renters include U.S. military veterans, some are referred with VA vouchers to house homeless veterans.
- Billings Housing Authority's total annual economic impact is more than $13 million with $9.7 million of that going to private Section 8 participating landlords.
- Billings Housing Authority pays the city $70,000 annually in lieu of property taxes.
- In Billings, households receiving federal Section 8 vouchers (most of which are used at privately owned apartments) have an average annual income of $13,600, with 57% disabled and 22% elderly. Average tenant rent is $206 monthly.
- Households living in public housing units have average annual income of $21,000, with the average tenant paying $282 monthly, 28% of units having disabled persons and 8% including elderly.
In contacts with Billings businesses, Melanie Schwarz of Big Sky Economic Development hears many concerns that not enough workers are available for their jobs. She also hears about the lack of workforce housing.
"No private business can be successful in this market if employees don't have a place to live," Schwarz said.
While Billings has a median income of $79,200 and many jobs that pay better, our city also has many jobs that pay much less, such as call centers, food service, retail, housekeeping and personal care.
Schwarz urged people concerned with affordable housing to engage with their government.
The group of 50 or so Wednesday included just two elected public officials, state Sen. Margie MacDonald and City Councilwoman Penny Ronning. Danny Choriki, City Council Ward 3 candidate, also attended. Organizers had invited all candidates, City Council and County Commission members and state lawmakers representing Billings.
In the 2019 session, MacDonald sponsored Senate Bill 18 that would have increased the tax incentives for developers to invest in affordable housing. The proposal was to make $8.5 million a year available to establish state workforce tax credits. The state relies on a limited amount of federal tax credits to close the financing gap on affordable housing projects — the gap between what it costs to build and what owners will be able to collect in rent from low income residents. The annual competition for the limited tax credits pits needed projects in all communities against each other. Last year, the state divvied up $30 million in federal housing tax credits while rejecting a dozen other projects.
Although MacDonald's bill was drafted by the Legislature's Interim Local Government Committee, it failed in the 2019 session.
Housing — safe, affordable housing — is essential to Billings' economy and quality of life. Lack of housing is a drag on our workforce and a significant contributor to homelessness.
Let's get started, Billings. This is an issue for city, county and state government, for businesses recruiting workers and those interested in building up our housing stock.
First steps should include bringing the workforce housing tax credit back to the Legislature in 2021.