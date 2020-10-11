Gazette opinion: Dramatic improvement needed to keep Billings from shutting down

Every day this week, the COVID-19 situation in Yellowstone County has looked more alarming.
Saturday was no exception. Of the state’s 721 new cases, 159 of them are in Yellowstone County. That pushes the active case total to 1,342 and the county’s total case number to 4,209.
The continued increase in cases comes on top of the warning issued October 5 by John Felton of RiverStone Health, when he told the community that if the new COVID-19 infection rate is 40 cases per 100,000 people or higher for the week ending Oct. 31, the health department will issue new restrictions that would take effect Nov. 2.
Those restrictions would limit group gatherings to 25 people, regardless of the ability to socially distance; this would not apply to schools. It would also cap the capacity at restaurants, bars, casinos and places of worship at 25%, and establishments serving alcoholic beverages would be required to close by 10 p.m.
If current trends continue, the community will be lucky to avoid even more stringent restrictions.
Here’s the bottom line: Restrictions currently in place, including mask-wearing, social distancing and crowd-size limits, should be sufficient to slow the infection rate.
But they’re not being followed.
In a laudable attempt to keep businesses viable and the local economy from shutting down again, the Billings Chamber of Commerce has announced an effort designed to make a difference.
Pointing out that one great area of virus spread (approximately 50 percent of all cases) is work places, the Chamber is asking businesses to pledge that their employees will work from home wherever possible.
Several local businesses, representing about 329 workers, signed onto the pledge to allow and encourage employees to work from home while not interrupting regular business operations.
Those work places include the Chamber itself; the Downtown Billings Alliance; PayneWest; Cushing Terrell; United Way; Eide Bailly; Sanderson Stewart; the City of Billiings; Visit Billings; Visit Southeast Montana; First Interstate Bank; KTVQ and KULR.
The Billings Gazette is proud to sign on, and is doing everything it can to encourage and enable as many of its employees as possible to work from home while the Gazette continues its daily operations.
We applaud the Chamber’s effort.
But it’s going to take more. The fundamental problem of people disregarding the current health directives remains at a crisis level.
Directing people to wear masks in public is not tyranny.
Wearing a mask is not a sign of fealty to one political party or another. And it’s not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of responsibility.
The time for posturing and preposterous grandstanding on mask-wearing is long past. We must protect our loved ones, ourselves, and our fellow Americans. We can each do that by being responsible, wearing a mask in public, keeping hands clean and keeping distant from others.
If we don’t want Billings to turn into a COVID-19 ghost town, it’s high time to take these precautions seriously and do the right thing.
Anything less is destructive and insulting to those who are complying. And it's against the law.
