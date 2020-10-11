Gazette opinion: Dramatic improvement needed to keep Billings from shutting down

Pointing out that one great area of virus spread (approximately 50 percent of all cases) is work places, the Chamber is asking businesses to pledge that their employees will work from home wherever possible.

Several local businesses, representing about 329 workers, signed onto the pledge to allow and encourage employees to work from home while not interrupting regular business operations.

Those work places include the Chamber itself; the Downtown Billings Alliance; PayneWest; Cushing Terrell; United Way; Eide Bailly; Sanderson Stewart; the City of Billiings; Visit Billings; Visit Southeast Montana; First Interstate Bank; KTVQ and KULR.

The Billings Gazette is proud to sign on, and is doing everything it can to encourage and enable as many of its employees as possible to work from home while the Gazette continues its daily operations.

We applaud the Chamber’s effort.

But it’s going to take more. The fundamental problem of people disregarding the current health directives remains at a crisis level.

Directing people to wear masks in public is not tyranny.

Wearing a mask is not a sign of fealty to one political party or another. And it’s not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of responsibility.