Girl Ran Away Pendant

These sweet pendants are crafted from antique sterling silver plated spoon handles. They are about an inch in length and are hand-letter stamped with the initial of your choice. They come with a silver chain in your choice of length and style. You can also add a birthstone charm or add multiple charms to create a unique mother or grandmother's necklace.
Available at GirlRanAway.etsy.com or instore at 112 N 7th St. in Miles City
Starting at $00