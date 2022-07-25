Girls Junior America's Cup returns to Montana for first time in 18 years

HELENA — The 44th edition of the Girls Junior Golf America's Cup will be held at Green Meadow Country Club this week, with the action teeing off Tuesday in a competition that features 18 teams representing different regions across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The tournament brings together some of the top girls junior golfers in the North America and in the previous rendition, it was Team Mexico that came out on top.

The golf will start on Tuesday and each golfer on each team will take part in three rounds (54) holes over the next three days at Green Meadow. The top three scores will be counted each day and the team with the lowest total score at the end will be crowned champion.

It's also the first time it's been in the Treasure State in 18 years.

"It's exciting to have it back in Montana," said Nick Dietzen of the MSGA. "To have it here at Green Meadow is a great opportunity for these girls. We can also showcase a great course that's in terrific shape. I can't say enough about the grounds grew and Derek Hofer. He's prepared the course immaculately. So we have a great venue and we are in the state capitol. The weather is beautiful and it's just going to be great for this community to come out and watch some high-level golf."

The representatives from Team Montana are Macee Greenwod, Kenzie Walsh, Emma Woods and Kadence Fisher. The Captain of the team is Lauren Nielson with Wyatt Nielson serving as co-captain.

Players will go off in groups of three starting at the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The first groups will tee off at 8 a.m. with the final pairings going off at 9:50 a.m. all three days.

In addition to golfing, players have been able to take part in numerous social events and will go on the Gates of the Mountain Tour on Tuesday after the first round.

Two of the golfers representing team Montana, Walsh and Fischer, are from Billings. Walsh is a current Billings Senior student while Fischer graduated from West and is set to attend Rocky Mountain College.

Greenwood also graduated in 2022 and the Stevensville product is headed to Boise State in the fall. She currently boasts a handicap of 0.7. Woods, just graduated from Fairfield and will head to Montana Tech to play this fall.

Woods and Greenwood both finished runner-up in the Class B and Class A state tournaments respectively, while Walsh and Fischer were third and fifth in the Class AA tournament.

Attendance is free for spectators as long as they follow the code of conduct.