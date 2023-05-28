Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

the state of Montana ranks 7th of all states when it comes to wildfire risk. That doesn't mean, however, that you can't take action TODAY to reduce the risk that wildfire poses to your home and community.

Treating the Home Ignition Zone

The exterior materials and design of a home can greatly impact a home's potential to ignite during a wildfire. We call the home and its immediate surroundings the home ignition zone.

By performing simple maintenance e tasks and removing fuels within the home D ignition zone, you can greatly improve the chances of your home surviving, while simultaneously reducing the burden placed on our limited firefighting resources.

These tips, adapted from the National Fire Protection Association, will help keep your home and family safe. For more information visit nfpa.org.

IMMEDIATE ZONE: 0-5 feet around your home

Wind-blown embers are your home's biggest threat! Remove all combustible materials and protect vents & openings where embers can enter.

■ Use hard, non-combustible surfaces such as concrete or non-combustible rock mulch

■ Remove all vegetation from this zone

■ Remove tree limbs that extend into this zone

■ Relocate all combustible materials, including garbage and recycling containers, lumber, trash, and patio accessories. Do not store combustible under your deck!

■ Clean all fallen leaves and needles

INTERMEDIATE ZONE: 5-30 feet around your home

Keep this area "lean, clean, and green," and be sure to maintain it during fire season!

■ Remove all dead grasses, weeds, plant, and foliage

■ Keep lawns and native grasses mowed.

■ Use non-woody, low growing herbaceous vegetation. Succulent plants and ground covers are good choices.

■ Provide spacing between any remaining shrubs or trees, and add space on steeper slopes.

■ Store firewood or other combustible materials at least 30 feet away from your home, garage or attached deck.

■ Remove limbs 6' to 10' from the ground.

■ Remove branches overhanging or touching the roof to a distance of at least 10 feet.

■ Clear vegetation around fences, sheds, outdoor furniture, and play structures.

EXTENDED ZONE: 30-100 fee around your home, or to property line

Reduce fuel for fire and create spacing between trees and shrubs.

■ Thin trees to a minimum of 10 feet between tops of trees to break up continuous fuels. Spacing recommendations may increase due to slope, tree species, and other site conditions.

■ Remove ladder fuels to create a separation between ground vegetation and tree branches.

■ Remove leaf and needle debris from the yard.

■ Keep grasses and wildflowers under 8" in height.

OUTER ZONE: 100-200 feet around your home, or to property line

The goal in this zone is not to eliminate fire, but to slow it down and keep flames on the ground.

■ Create and maintain horizontal spacing between the tops of trees.

■ Remove small seedlings and saplings

■ Remove dead trees and shrubs.

■ Dispose of heavy accumulations of ground litter and de-

■ For technical help on how to manage your property to be more wildfire resilient, contact your local DNRC service forester: