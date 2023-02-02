Friends have set up a Go Fund Me account for Amanda and Robert Atkinson, whose Alkali Creek home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Caught in the blaze were the couple's pets.

"Not only did they lose all of their possessions, but three of their beloved dogs and one cat were lost as well," ZooMontana posted on its Facebook page.

The Go Fund Me page, which was set up by family friend Tanna Stefanic, can be found at gofundme.com/f/rbwfu-the-atkinson-family. Stefanic's goal is to raise $5,000 for the Atkinsons.

"My best friend and her husband lost their home and fur babies Maple, Bam, Charlie and Cuba to a fire," Stefanic wrote. "Tangible items are replaceable, but those four are not."

She's hopeful that a little community support will help the couple get back on their feet.